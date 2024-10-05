The Worst Dunkin' Refresher Is Unfortunately One Of Your Only Options
Served over ice and made in lots of fruity flavors, Dunkin' Refreshers are a popular option because they taste exactly the way their name suggests: refreshing. But for reasons unknown, most flavors have been mysteriously taken off the menu — leaving you with just a couple of options to choose from. You could get the strawberry dragonfruit or the mango pineapple, the latter of which our taste testers advise strongly against. That's because, after trying and ranking 10 Dunkin' Refreshers, they placed the mango pineapple dead last, which only raises more questions as to why it's still on the menu while the spicy Refreshers aren't.
There was a bit of confusion when news broke about Dunkin' discontinuing the majority of its Refresher flavors — mostly because, for whatever reason, the brand chose to keep the mango pineapple flavor over options that customers actually liked. Our taste testers found the flavor to be unbalanced, which is consistent with customer reviews. It seems, depending on where and who makes your drink, your pineapple mango Refresher is either going to taste overpoweringly of mango, overpoweringly of pineapple, or like nothing at all, and you may as well have ordered a plain green tea. But no matter what side your Refresher leans, it'll be very sweet. The mango pineapple Refreshers are even sweet for people who like things sweet — which explains why the mango pineapple lemonade is much more popular, but that was also discontinued.
What you should order instead
While your options might be limited when it comes to Dunkin' Refreshers, you aren't by any means out of choices. The strawberry dragonfruit is always an option, with some people preferring to order it mixed with coconut milk. The addition gives the drink a richer, creamier flavor — although, it still wasn't our taste tester's favorite. They actually preferred it more without the coconut, as it made the drink's strawberry and floral notes more prominent. If you want something that's actually refreshing and not overwhelmingly sweet, look no further than Tasting Tables ranking of the absolute best Dunkin' drinks for summer.
At the top of the list, we have an iced macchiato (an iced drink made from equal parts milk and espresso) followed by a classic cold brew. You also have the option to add flavor swirls or shots to either of these drinks — the summer recommendation being blueberry. However, should you not be a fan of coffee, the Dunkin' iced tea, lemonade, and frozen matcha latte all also made it into our taste tester's top five ranking. Your other option is to order a sweetened or unsweetened green tea and add flavor shots to it to recreate your own Dunkin' Refresher. Blueberry, raspberry, and coconut could all be used to achieve a similar flavor.
On the other hand, if you want something completely caffeine free, you could order a Coolatta — just take our taste tester's advice and avoid the blue raspberry flavor.