The Worst Dunkin' Refresher Is Unfortunately One Of Your Only Options

Served over ice and made in lots of fruity flavors, Dunkin' Refreshers are a popular option because they taste exactly the way their name suggests: refreshing. But for reasons unknown, most flavors have been mysteriously taken off the menu — leaving you with just a couple of options to choose from. You could get the strawberry dragonfruit or the mango pineapple, the latter of which our taste testers advise strongly against. That's because, after trying and ranking 10 Dunkin' Refreshers, they placed the mango pineapple dead last, which only raises more questions as to why it's still on the menu while the spicy Refreshers aren't.

There was a bit of confusion when news broke about Dunkin' discontinuing the majority of its Refresher flavors — mostly because, for whatever reason, the brand chose to keep the mango pineapple flavor over options that customers actually liked. Our taste testers found the flavor to be unbalanced, which is consistent with customer reviews. It seems, depending on where and who makes your drink, your pineapple mango Refresher is either going to taste overpoweringly of mango, overpoweringly of pineapple, or like nothing at all, and you may as well have ordered a plain green tea. But no matter what side your Refresher leans, it'll be very sweet. The mango pineapple Refreshers are even sweet for people who like things sweet — which explains why the mango pineapple lemonade is much more popular, but that was also discontinued.