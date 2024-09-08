What Makes Mexican Hot Chocolate Special?

Hot chocolate is enough to make even the biggest summer fan anticipate winter. It's hard to imagine that cozy beverage experience getting better, but it indeed can with an even tastier variety, and that's where Mexican hot chocolate comes in. Mexican hot chocolate stands apart from hot cocoa because of what it's made from, the resulting texture, and a kick of spiciness.

The reason we call what we buy on supermarket shelves here in the United States hot cocoa is because it's made from, well, cocoa. Mexican hot chocolate, meanwhile, is traditionally made from cacao, formed into a specific Mexican chocolate.

Chocolate in general comes from the seeds of cacao fruit. To get chocolate, those seeds are prepared in a multi-step process including fermentation, drying, roasting, crushing into cacao nibs, and, finally, a stage where the nibs are ground into what's called liquor (there's no alcohol in it). Those crushed nibs can also be made into a paste and formed into discs of Mexican chocolate with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices. Cocoa powder, meanwhile, comes from when the cacao liquor is pressed to remove its fatty cocoa butter. It's sweeter than the cacao paste-based Mexican chocolate, which is more bitter-balanced, and American store-bought cocoa powder tends to be processed. Melting Mexican chocolate gives its resulting drink a thick, velvety consistency, while cocoa-powder drinks are weaker in flavor and thinner. For a finishing, distinguishing touch, cinnamon and chili or cayenne pepper give Mexican hot chocolate complexity and a different kind of heat.