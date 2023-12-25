The Whiskey Flip Cocktail Requires A Whole Egg For Velvety Smooth Sipping

For those of you who are unfamiliar, a flip cocktail refers to any mixed drink that contains an egg (usually a whole egg, but sometimes just the yolk) that has been shaken together with a spirit or fortified wine and sweetened (typically with sugar). The flip cocktail dates back to the 17th century, where the first of its kind contained rum, molasses, and ale, as well as the whole egg. The ale was often warmed, making the flip into a hot drink. Over time, the ale was removed from the mix and it evolved into being served cold.

One flip cocktail is the whiskey flip, which consists of whiskey, a whole egg, heavy cream, superfine sugar, and ice, along with nutmeg grated over the top. Occasionally, a small portion of rum is added into the drink.

It may seem daunting to include a whole egg in the drink — you may be wondering if the egg makes it complicated to make. However, the process of making a whiskey flip is quite easy and straightforward, as long as you have a cocktail shaker. All you have to do is throw all of the ingredients into the shaker, then shake vigorously. Some recipes may have you do a dry shake first, which means shaking the ingredients without the ice, then adding in the ice for a second shake. The two shake method is simply to make sure that the egg fully emulsifies.