Low Effort, High Romance: 17 Valentine's Day Recipes That Look Impressive But Are Totally Doable

Nothing says "I care" like a bowl of creamy, eggy pasta that takes under 30 minutes to make but tastes like a chef was hiding in your kitchen. Start by crisping up guanciale (or substitute pancetta if you're in a pinch) in a hot skillet until it's golden and fragrant. While that sizzles, whisk together eggs, grated Pecorino Romano, and a pinch of salt to create a glossy sauce — no bacon in this carbonara, and certainly no cream; we're keeping it authentically Roman.

Boil your spaghetti until it's perfectly al dente, and don't forget to reserve some starchy pasta water (your secret weapon). Toss the noodles with the crispy guanciale, take the skillet off the heat, and slowly mix in the egg mixture, adding pasta water as needed to get that velvety texture. Top it with a generous grind of black pepper and maybe a little more cheese, then serve immediately. It's indulgent, impressive, and the kind of dish that says, "I love you" without overcomplicating things. Pair it with a crisp white wine, and you're golden.