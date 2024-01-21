Valentine's Day Floradora Cocktail Recipe

If you are looking for the perfect Valentine's Day cocktail, look no further. This Valentine's Day floradora cocktail is the ideal flirty drink for you and your date. Comprising raspberry gin, rose water, lime, and fizzy ginger ale, this drink is sweet, fruity, and sophisticated. A simple garnish of rose petals and raspberry complements and enhances the flavor of the cocktail and gives it a stylish, romantic finish.

This drink, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by the classic floradora cocktail. This gin-based tipple is named after a popular musical that first debuted in 1899 and soon after made its way to Broadway. So the story goes, one of the stars of the show claimed to have asked a bartender to create a new cocktail for her, and the floradora was born; a raspberry- and gin-flavored drink that made history. This cocktail is simple to assemble and deliciously romantic. It's a great way to woo your darling gin lover this Valentine's Day.