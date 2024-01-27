Valentine's Day Raspberry Brownies Recipe

Flowers and chocolates are always welcome on Valentine's Day, but nothing shows you care quite as well as a homemade treat. These raspberry brownies, topped with a rosy drizzle of ruby chocolate, are perfect to package as a gift or to serve warm with ice cream after a romantic dinner for two. As special as they are, they're much easier to make than you might think.

In recipe developer Jessica Morone's opinion, "Chocolate and raspberries together are a perfect combination," but one she feels is often underrated, or at least underutilized. While many Valentine's Day desserts pair chocolate with strawberries, her pretty brownies are instead flavored with raspberry jam. The jam is stirred right into the melted butter and sugar, a special technique that is meant to ensure that "Every bite will have a delicious chocolate raspberry flavor." You can use a good store-bought seedless jam, but if you want to add an unusual and romantic element, make your own jam from raspberries and rosé wine.

While these brownies may be elegant enough for a special celebration, Morone notes that "They are so easy to make. There is almost nothing here you can screw up, other than baking them too long." To ensure that you don't make that mistake, she advises: "You want to bake them just until the top puffs up and is set."