Costco's 12 Best Under $20 Liquors You Can't Skip

There are many reasons to love Costco. Among them are the giant packs of toilet tissue and jugs of laundry detergent, freshly-made pizzas that can feed an army and $1.50 hot dogs in the food court, and hot, juicy Kirkland Signature rotisserie chickens. Every department at Costco offers members quality products, often at affordable prices, particularly compared to typical grocery stores.

Still, for liquor drinkers, if you are not shopping at the wholesaler for alcohol, you are missing out. Particularly because you don't have to be a member to shop in the department at all Costcos. In 12 states across the country, non-members can shop for liquor at Costco. From name-brand options to Costco's popular Kirkland Signature liquor products, the big-box store offers tremendous value throughout the department. Many offerings are available for under $20, such as the 12 products featured here. As an added value, Costco sells many in large-format bottles, delivering even more bang for your buck. While pricing varies by location, we verified product availability at select Costco locations within the past month.