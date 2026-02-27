Mix Aperol With These 2 Drinks For The Effortlessly Refreshing Cocktail Of Your Dreams
All hail the Aperol Spritz — the sipper that has rightfully taken the cocktail world by storm over the past few years. Although, despite this era of dominance, Aperol is far from a one-trick pony. Tasting Table invites discerning imbibers to peer beyond the spritz category and take a backward glance into the realm of cocktail classics, where Aperol is working low-key magic as a mixology modernizer.
The concept comes from the creative team at il Bracco, an upscale Italian restaurant based in Texas, which invented "The Bracco." It's reminiscent of the classic Greyhound cocktail — or, more specifically, of the drink's popular "Italian Greyhound" variation (think Martini versus Martinez or Gibson). il Bracco's menu centers on modern reimaginations of Italian paragons (like spicy vodka gemelli, or polenta with corn and chives), and aptly, the restaurant's take on the Greyhound employs a similar degree of creative liberty. For starters, it's frozen. The drink comprises an elegant-yet-accessible combination of New Amsterdam Gin, Aperol, fresh-squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, and lemon juice ($17).
The traditional Greyhound is essentially an elevated highball (fresh grapefruit juice, gin or vodka, and ice). The "Italian Greyhound" variation adds Campari into the mix and opts for neutral vodka, allowing the bitter amaro to shine. If you ask the team at il Bracco, however, it seems that their rebuttal might be that "more is more." Rather than Campari, il Bracco chooses a brighter amaro (Aperol), whose orange-y botanicals give a cheerful facelift to mature gin.
Grapefruit juice, gin, and Aperol are the sophisticated trio that belongs on your radar
This reimagined sipper might seem straightforward, but its fan-favorite impact speaks for itself. Last September, local Texas outlet CW33 reported that il Bracco had officially become the largest Aperol buyer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, cranking out a monthly average of 2,700 Braccos, which demand over 100 liters of Aperol. According to the Dallas Observer, The Bracco is served "by the half-gallon" as of earlier this month. Six years ago, in 2020, the Observer also ran a write-up on the frozen drink's rave popularity, which (clearly) has endured.
The Bracco makes a tart complement to dinner or to brunch. On the palate, the gin imparts subtle floral, juniper tones for dimensionality alongside the citrussy grapefruit. Yelp customer reviews of the cocktail rave, "[I]f you're a grapefruit lover like me, meet one of your new favorite cocktails! [...] perfect for a Dallas summer evening!" and "favorite thing on the menu." Luckily, the drink is wildly easy to recreate at home — especially with the help of these Quizlet flashcards posted online, ostensibly a tool for il Bracco's new-employee training. Per the cards, The Bracco cocktail batch calls for 54 ounces of grapefruit juice, 27 ounces of gin, 14 ounces of Aperol, 9 ounces of lemon juice, and 24 ounces of simple syrup. Garnish with a lime wedge, an orange wheel, and a Luxardo cherry sail, or a fresh rosemary sprig to emphasize the Aperol's herbaceousness.