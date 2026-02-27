Mix Aperol With These 2 Drinks For The Effortlessly Refreshing Cocktail Of Your Dreams

All hail the Aperol Spritz — the sipper that has rightfully taken the cocktail world by storm over the past few years. Although, despite this era of dominance, Aperol is far from a one-trick pony. Tasting Table invites discerning imbibers to peer beyond the spritz category and take a backward glance into the realm of cocktail classics, where Aperol is working low-key magic as a mixology modernizer.

The concept comes from the creative team at il Bracco, an upscale Italian restaurant based in Texas, which invented "The Bracco." It's reminiscent of the classic Greyhound cocktail — or, more specifically, of the drink's popular "Italian Greyhound" variation (think Martini versus Martinez or Gibson). il Bracco's menu centers on modern reimaginations of Italian paragons (like spicy vodka gemelli, or polenta with corn and chives), and aptly, the restaurant's take on the Greyhound employs a similar degree of creative liberty. For starters, it's frozen. The drink comprises an elegant-yet-accessible combination of New Amsterdam Gin, Aperol, fresh-squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, and lemon juice ($17).

The traditional Greyhound is essentially an elevated highball (fresh grapefruit juice, gin or vodka, and ice). The "Italian Greyhound" variation adds Campari into the mix and opts for neutral vodka, allowing the bitter amaro to shine. If you ask the team at il Bracco, however, it seems that their rebuttal might be that "more is more." Rather than Campari, il Bracco chooses a brighter amaro (Aperol), whose orange-y botanicals give a cheerful facelift to mature gin.