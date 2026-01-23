The Trendy Cocktail Coming For America's Longtime Favorite

The margarita has had a stronghold on cocktail drinkers for decades. That combination of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur can be found on the menu of literally every bar, restaurant, and backyard gathering from coast to coast — so standard it felt written into law. Survey after survey showed that the margarita was the undisputed champion of cocktails among bar-goers going back years. But, in recent years, there's a new drink on the block that's coming for the margarita's crown: the Aperol spritz.

This refreshing, Italian-inspired drink made with Prosecco, Aperol, soda water, and an orange slice has claimed the top spot as the most-favored drink in 22 states, according to Forbes. Margarita is still beloved, but it lagged a fair distance behind as the top drink in 17 states. When you consider how, in many previous studies that dated back years, the margarita has consistently been ranked as America's drink, you can see why this made headlines. Americans now want something totally different when happy hour rolls around. In the past, people didn't like too much bitterness in their drink, it seems like people are now embracing that flavor in their glasses.