14 Absolute Best Spiced Rum Brands
Few spirits are able to showcase as much diversity as rum. The richly flavored, sugar-cane-derived liquor has been around since at least the 16th century and has evolved remarkably. Nowadays, countless world-class rum brands are crafting a superb variety of rum styles. Crystal-clear, unaged rums that are bright and herbaceous. Smooth and mellow golden rums with incredible versatility. Extra-mature, mahogany-hued rums that burst with complex barrel characteristics. Of all the newer styles that have emerged, spiced rum is one of the most beloved, arguably rivaling traditional types of rum in popularity.
While spiced rum may feel like a modern spirit, it's older than you might think. Early rums were generally nowhere near as tasty as the stuff we enjoy today. Back in the day, pirates and sailors of the Caribbean would flavor their rum with all sorts of fruit and spices to make the liquor more palatable. However, it wasn't until the mid-20th century that spiced rum started becoming a staple in bars and liquor stores, and distillers and drinkers began to take the style seriously. During my lengthy career as a cocktail bartender, I've been fortunate enough to sample and work with a huge variety of spiced rums, ranging from the traditional classics to ultramodern small-batch expressions. Below, I'm going to take you through some of my all-time favorites.
Captain Morgan
If there's one brand that's synonymous with spiced rum, it's Captain Morgan. Although spiced rum has existed in some form or another for centuries, many consider Captain Morgan's Original Spiced Rum responsible for the style's modern popularity. It was launched way back in 1944 by Seagram's — a Canadian spirits business — who named their new product after Sir Henry Morgan, an infamous 17th-century privateer. In the 1950s, production moved from Jamaica to Puerto Rico. Multinational drinks company Diageo snapped up the brand in 2001 and moved production to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2011.
While Captain Morgan might not be a premium liquor, there's a good reason it's the world's third-highest-selling rum brand. It has an incredibly smooth character that showcases the classic spiced rum flavors of sweet vanilla, brown sugar, and rich baking spices. Captain Morgan is not a rum to enjoy neat but its remarkable versatility and budget price tag make it perfect for simple mixed drinks and fuss-free cocktails. Its value also makes it an excellent choice for using in rum-based food recipes, like our spiced rum apple turnovers. Plus, the expanded range includes a series of traditional rums and a remarkably tasty alcohol-free twist on the classic expression.
Sailor Jerry
While Sailor Jerry hasn't been around as long as Captain Morgan, it's certainly made a name for itself among spiced rum lovers. The brand was inspired by Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, a legendary tattoo artist whose artwork adorns the instantly recognizable bottle. After Collins' death in 1973, his tattoo shop was left in the hands of his protégés — Ed Hardy and Mike Malone — with instructions to burn the place to the ground if neither decided to take it over. Fortunately, Hardy and Malone chose to become caretakers of Collin's legacy, creating the Sailor Jerry brand in his honor and eventually launching the eponymous rum in 1999.
Sailor Jerry is a rich, bold rum infused with intense flavors of creamy vanilla, gooey caramel, and prickly cinnamon. Its sweet profile makes it a particularly approachable spiced rum for new drinkers; although, it can be too saccharine for some and is worth balancing out with a squeeze of fresh lime. Sailor Jerry is also a great option for bartenders thanks to its low price point and versatility — it makes an excellent base spirit for all manner of rum-based cocktails and it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Cut Rum
Cut Rum is a relatively new U.K.-based brand launched in 2018 and has earned itself a stellar reputation among rum fans, even though it's a little more expensive than entry-level rums. It was created by a group of industry professionals who were fed up with heavy-handed branding and inferior, synthetic products. As co-founder Chris Hare told Bar Magazine, "We wanted a brand that had no pirates, no sea monsters, no pin-up girls ... it had to be real rum, real flavor, natural ingredients, and a quality-tasting liquid."
I think it's fair to say that Cut Rum has succeeded in its goals. While my personal favorite of its three rum expressions is the unique smoked rum, its signature spiced rum is an excellent addition to any collection. Made using predominantly high-quality Jamaican rum, Cut Spiced Rum showcases silky vanilla balanced by zippy citrus with plenty of baking spice notes and a touch of piquant pepper. The lack of artificial sugar means it's a fairly dry spirit, so you can pair it with loads of classic rum mixers without worrying about your drink tasting too sickly or cloying. If you're looking for a version with a bit more bite, Cut also offers an overproof spiced rum that's ideal for tiki cocktails.
Eighty-Six Friends
While many of us were spending COVID-19 lockdowns binge-watching Tiger King and baking banana bread, some folks decided to pass the time by developing an award-winning rum brand. At least, that's what two enterprising British chaps did when the world turned upside down in 2020. The brand's name is partly inspired by the shared birth year of its founders — 1986 — and also a nod to U.S. prohibition, when "eighty-six" was code for "hide the illegal booze, the cops are coming."
Eighty-Six Friends' rums aren't eye-wateringly expensive but will set you back a bit more than your run-of-the-mill spiced rum. That said, they're great value for money when you factor in the artisanal craftsmanship and all-natural ingredients. Additionally, these aren't your everyday rums — instead of your everyday spiced flavor, the range features flavors like honey spiced, pumpkin spiced, and banana. Each of these rums is stunningly smooth with balanced yet complex flavors that truly shine. Their unique profiles make them ideal for experimenting with cocktails but they also stand out as delicious sipping rums. For the best results, try adding a couple of ice cubes or a splash of water to the rum to unlock its flavors and pair it with a few squares of high-quality chocolate.
Rebellion
During my time as a cocktail bartender, I always appreciated workhorse spirits. These are the bottles that you can use with almost any mixer and will work as a base in the vast majority of cocktails. In fact, they're often an improvement on the original drink recipe. They might not be as good for sipping as more premium spirits but they're smooth and tasty enough to get the job done. Every spirit category has its workhorses — bourbon has Maker's Mark, for Irish whiskey there's Jameson, Beefeater gin is a staple, and you can't go wrong with El Jimador tequila. My pick for spiced rum, however, is Rebellion.
Not to be confused with Australia's Rebellion Rum Co. — personally, I'm not a fan, as I find it tastes a bit too sweet and synthetic — Rebellion is a fabulous Dutch brand that clearly knows what bartenders want. Its spiced rum is robust yet clean, and you can tell it's been made with real, natural spices, like cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. The rum itself is expertly blended in the Netherlands using distillate imported from across the Caribbean, and Rebellion also offers black and blanco versions. Try swapping it into a classic rum daiquiri and you'll see just how effective this workhorse can be.
Don Q
Although Don Q's Oak Barrel Spiced rum isn't the brand's core expression, I couldn't help but include it. The brand, named for the literary hero, Don Quixote, hails from Puerto Rico, considered by many to be the rum capital of the world. It's made by a family-owned distillery that's been making rum for almost two hundred years, and it's built up a superb reputation among rum lovers.
I first sampled this spiced rum when I created my bottle guide for Don Q's Gran Reserva XO and conducted some thorough testing on its suitability for cocktails. Compared to many other premium rums, its maturity and sweetness taste extremely authentic, making it well worth its slightly higher price. At 45% ABV Don Q's spiced rum packs a punch, but an ice cube is enough to temper it for sipping. Given Don Q made the rum that was used in the original piña colada recipe, I decided to make one with the spiced expression and was blown away by its oaky, caramel-forward character. Ultimately, I found it to be a fantastic substitute for regular rum in most cocktails because it's incredibly tasty, supremely well-balanced, and has the strength to stand up to the other ingredients without muddying the combined flavors.
Hawksbilll
Hawksbill first caught my eye a few years ago when I was dabbling in wildlife conservation work. The name of the U.K.-based rum brand relates to its ultimate mission — to save the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle from extinction. Now, while I'm always appreciative of ethical brands that use their platform for good, they don't always produce great drinks. Fortunately, Hawksbill's multi-award-winning rum is fantastic, so the turtles are in good hands.
Made by blending quality rums from Trinidad and Guyana, Hawksbill is relatively sweet but never in a way that's cloying or inauthentic. The typical spiced rum flavors are all present, along with a dried fruit element that adds extra depth and an interesting touch of sea salt. I find it's a solid choice for fruity rum cocktails, particularly alongside Hawksbill's mango and pineapple rums. Despite the boutique feel of Hawksbill's spiced rum, its price is more in line with lower-shelf rums. Plus, 10% of all profits go directly towards supporting sea turtle conservation efforts in Barbados, and the brand is committed to using sustainable packaging materials. If you're going to enjoy some delicious rum, why not help improve our planet at the same time?
Kraken
Kraken is a spiced rum brand that's had a meteoric rise to success since its creation in 2010, and it's not hard to see why. The moderate price and ornate bottle are enough to catch attention but the inky black liquid within is what keeps rum drinkers coming back.
While spiced rums are typically made with lighter styles of the spirit, Kraken uses extra dark rum with unmatchable depth. Additionally, this glorious base liquor comes from Trinidad's famed Angostura distillery, so you know you're getting something special. The extra-mature rum features an ever-present undercurrent of rich molasses and sticky toffee that's elevated by the infusions of vanilla and baking spices. While the U.K. version of Kraken has a middling strength of 40% ABV, the U.S. edition is a heftier 47% ABV, making it a far punchier spiced rum than most others. It can be a little rough around the edges — especially the stronger version — so you might want to skip it for sipping or as an ingredient for lighter cocktails. That said, when used in the right drink — a Dark 'N' Stormy or Jungle Bird, perhaps — it brings a weighty depth of flavor that few other spiced rums can match.
Ableforth's Rumbullion
If you're in the U.K. and keep a well-stocked home bar, there's a very strong chance you're familiar with Masters of Malt. The award-winning online drinks retailer has an unbeatable selection of liquor from all over the world; however, in 2011, the founders also created their very own spirits brand — Ableforth's. While Ableforth's produces a selection of spirits and liqueurs, their biggest successes have been with its Bathtub Gin and — the one we're interested in today — Rumbullion spiced rum.
Rumbullion is fairly expensive but it's everything a premium spiced rum should be. It takes inspiration from early rum styles, blending distillate from the Caribbean and infusing it with ingredients that create a stunning array of intense and complex flavors. The nose is pure, sweet Madagascan vanilla and burnt orange peel, while the palate adds soft honey, potent spice, smooth toffee, and candied citrus. You can definitely treat Rumbullion as a sipping rum — the overproof edition is better for tiki-style cocktails — but I like to use it for a rum-based old fashioned made with orange and cocoa bitters. There's nothing better for warming the spirit on a cold winter's evening.
Admiral Vernon's Old J
Admiral Vernon's Old J brand takes inspiration from one of the earliest proponents of spiced rum. Admiral Edward Vernon was an 18th-century officer in Britain's Royal Navy, a military force which, as recently as 1970, allocated a daily rum ration to its sailors. In 1740, Vernon decided to reduce the strength of naval rum, a decision that wasn't too popular with his men. In response to the complaints, Vernon suggested adding sugar and lime to the rum to improve the taste. We even get the term "grog" from the admiral, who was nicknamed "Old Grog" due to his preference for coats made from grogram cloth.
Old J perfectly captures the simplicity and elegance of a great spiced Caribbean rum. It's silky smooth with a rich toffee profile, and the classic vanilla and baking spiced flavors are balanced nicely by zingy Persian limes. The spiced rum is just one of a sizable range of award-winning expressions, including dark, light, and fruit-infused rums — all excellent picks for a tasty rum punch. There's also a powerful overproof tiki rum that's tailored for tropical concoctions. It's more expensive than the rest of the range but a worthy addition to any cocktail bar.
Depth Charge
Few spiced rums are dark enough to rival Kraken; however, there is one brand that gives it a run for its money. Depth Charge is a relative newcomer to the spiced rum category, but it's gained significant momentum as a darker expression preferred by those who favor boutique spirits over mass-produced ones.
Depth Charge Spiced Rum is robust and punchy but benefits from not being overly sweet. The caramel backbone of the rum is bolstered by cola notes and balanced with citrus, and the spicy elements aren't shy. It's complex enough to be savored as a sipping rum but not in a way that makes it unsuitable for mixing. Depth Charge is surprisingly affordable for an artisanal rum and the brand has also released three unique variations — roasted coffee, black cherry, and dark chocolate. I'm always wary of flavored rums as they tend to taste synthetic — luckily, the whole range has an authenticity that makes them great options for rum drinkers looking for something different.
The Salford
Salford is a U.K. city that's part of Greater Manchester — you'd be forgiven for questioning what a place in the north of England has to do with rum. However, there's a deeper connection than many realize. During the 19th and 20th centuries, Salford Docks was the nation's third-largest port, meaning it saw all kinds of fruits, spices, and spirits arrive from the Caribbean. This rum brand is The Dirty Old Town Distillery's homage to a time when the city and its people played an integral role in international trade.
The Salford is a genuine small-batch rum, column-distilled not in the Caribbean but down by the city's historic docks. The golden spirit is then infused with warming cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, along with fragrantly sweet vanilla, tropical fruits, and gooey maple. It's by no means a cheap rum but that's to be expected from a premium, small-batch distillery. I tend to reserve The Salford Spiced Rum for sipping on because its nuanced character can be lost when over-mixed but it can shine in fuss-free, rum-forward cocktails.
Fallen Angel
I have to admit, I was extremely skeptical when I first read about Fallen Angel. Any high-cost brand that shows off with a gimmicky bottle makes you wonder whether it's paid much attention to the drink. The brand's website compounds these concerns, dedicating more page space to the bottle itself — a ceramic demon head — than the stuff inside. When it mentions the spirits, it's keen to emphasize that chemistry is more important than passion or artistry.
Strangely, though, Fallen Angel's spiced rum is a pretty spectacular drink. The pitch-black liquid is incredibly smooth and supple, with vanilla and a secret spice blend elevating the classic spiced rum formula. Delicious served neat or over ice, it can also bring a pleasant intensity to classic rum drinks, like a mojito or a Cuba Libre. There's no denying that you're paying for the vessel — a plastic refill pouch only costs about half the bottle price. Personally, I'd just order the refill pack and decant it into a used bottle, but if you like the idea of an eye-catching bar piece, there are certainly worse options out there.
Bumbu
This list has featured plenty of world-class spirits made far from the birthplace of rum, but there's something to be said for true authenticity. Bumbu embodies Caribbean rum in every way, being made with the best sugarcane from across the region, and distilled in Barbados and Panama.
Bumbu is inspired by recipes dating back over 400 years, so you really feel like you're tasting history, whether you enjoy it neat, as a base for classic rum drinks, or in tiki-style cocktails. The clean profile is a direct result of using pure Bajan limestone water in the distilling process and while it's a soft, sweet spirit, it has a stunning depth of flavor. The banana notes make Bumbu reminiscent of some Jamaican rums, and they're accompanied superbly by lashings of caramel, vanilla, and cinnamon. Aged in ex-bourbon casks for up to 15 years, the combination of mature barrel elements and all-natural ingredients tick every box for those who adore premium spiced rums. It may not be the cheapest in its class but it easily justifies the extra dollars due to its high quality and uniquely Caribbean character.