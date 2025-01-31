14 Absolute Best Spiced Rum Brands

Few spirits are able to showcase as much diversity as rum. The richly flavored, sugar-cane-derived liquor has been around since at least the 16th century and has evolved remarkably. Nowadays, countless world-class rum brands are crafting a superb variety of rum styles. Crystal-clear, unaged rums that are bright and herbaceous. Smooth and mellow golden rums with incredible versatility. Extra-mature, mahogany-hued rums that burst with complex barrel characteristics. Of all the newer styles that have emerged, spiced rum is one of the most beloved, arguably rivaling traditional types of rum in popularity.

While spiced rum may feel like a modern spirit, it's older than you might think. Early rums were generally nowhere near as tasty as the stuff we enjoy today. Back in the day, pirates and sailors of the Caribbean would flavor their rum with all sorts of fruit and spices to make the liquor more palatable. However, it wasn't until the mid-20th century that spiced rum started becoming a staple in bars and liquor stores, and distillers and drinkers began to take the style seriously. During my lengthy career as a cocktail bartender, I've been fortunate enough to sample and work with a huge variety of spiced rums, ranging from the traditional classics to ultramodern small-batch expressions. Below, I'm going to take you through some of my all-time favorites.

