5 Ways To Make Your Rum Punch Taste Unforgettable

Whether it's a festive holiday sipper or a summer refresher, punch is considered the definitive party drink for good reason. The classic rum punch cocktail is a single-serving mixed drink derived from its large-batch format predecessor. A basic rum punch cocktail consists of a mix of dark and light rums, tropical and citrus juices, and usually a swirl or float of grenadine with a maraschino cherry garnish. By making a few thoughtful swaps and additions, you can easily customize your rum punch to fit the theme of your party or to simply level it up beyond the basic.

Because rum punch can be adaptable to a single serving or large batch format, there is a lot of room to play around with different complementary flavors. If you prefer to lean more tropical, you can upgrade your juices by adding more variety to the standard mix of pineapple and orange juice. For those who like to make infused syrups, a rum punch is the perfect cocktail in which to try some of these flavors. The only limit here is your own creativity, so long as you drink responsibly.