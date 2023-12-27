Falernum Is The Spiced Syrup Liqueur Your Tropical Cocktail Is Missing

Tropical and tiki cocktails often have a lot of different ingredients in them, which is why you may not have heard of falernum. While lots of classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds or Margaritas have only three or four ingredients, tropical drinks can run into the double digits, with multiple liquors, multiple fruit juices, spices, and herbs all being mixed together to chase that indescribable island taste.

While many of the individual items used in these drinks may be familiar to you, they often rely on lesser-known juices and liqueurs to give everything a more exotic feel. For example, the key to a real Mai Tai is orgeat syrup, while the Blue Hawaiian gets its stunning color from curaçao. Falernum is one of these secret ingredients that you might not be able to name, but which transforms cocktails into something special. Falernum actually comes in two forms: as a non-alcoholic syrup mixer and as a liqueur.

Whichever one you choose, they both share a taste profile that mixes the tart citrus flavor of lime with some sweetness, almonds, and also warm spices like clove, ginger, and nutmeg. It's really the spice flavor that sets falernum apart from other ingredients like orgeat, which is also an almond syrup. All those spices let you add lots of complexity to tropical drinks with just one addition. It's most commonly paired with rum cocktails but can work just as well with tequila and other sunny flavors.