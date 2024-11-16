The Must-Have Ingredients You Need For The Most Flavorful Mulled White Wine

Winter, despite the cold, has a certain charm, particularly when low temperatures have us reaching for hot drinks that have become seasonal classics. One festive drink that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the holiday season is mulled wine — or perhaps you call it glögg or glühwein. There are myriad variations of hot spiced wine, but because red wine is the most popular choice when making it, many people are sleeping on white wine. Flavor-wise, white wine can be slightly on the tamer side, but there are so many ways to brighten it up. We spoke to Derek Crow, lead bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas, who revealed to us the key ingredients for the most flavorful mulled white wine: Lemon, orange, cinnamon, clove, star anise, sugar, and rum.

Crow told us he likes using lemon "for its level of acidity and ability to brighten any beverage" and "orange to add some sweetness and to help round out and tie in the other flavors and spices in the cocktail." The addition of the two citruses brings the familiar festive aroma to the drink, and the slices of fruit can also be fresh and vibrant garnishes. If you're worried about too much acidity, that's where sugar comes in. "Sugar balances out the acid from the citrus and tones down the wine," explains Crow.