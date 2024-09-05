Skip The Soda And Try Apple Cider For The Absolute Best Fall Float
Moving from "Aug-tober" into the fast-approaching fall season, it's time to start thinking about your favorite seasonal snacks and desserts. Building the absolute best fall menu comes with notions of festive gourds and squash, apples, and, of course, pumpkin in its myriad forms. If you're looking for the perfect dessert to enjoy in the upcoming fall season, try an ice cream float that swaps soda out for apple cider or sparkling cider. Among the best apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your fall, an ice cream float makes a unique addition to the list. The twist of using cider in lieu of soda ties all of your favorite fall flavors together in a delightful dessert.
Using apple cider in a fall ice cream float works especially well because it contains an ideal combination of warm and fruity flavor and texture for the classic dessert, along with some carbonation if you opt for a sparkling variety. With different tips and recipes to make your own apple cider at home, you can easily tailor your cider with as many warming spices and apple flavors as you wish. For a spirited version of a fall ice cream float, you can choose from any of the top store-bought hard cider brands to pair with a scoop of ice cream. And there are plenty of choices for the right ice cream to complement your apple cider.
Choosing the right cider and ice cream for your fall float
Considering the main ingredients of your fall float and how they will work together is paramount. When picking out the right apple cider for your fall float, consider the flavor and texture you want. For example, a dry apple cider will be less sweet, so you might want to compensate with a richer ice cream. With a sweeter homemade cider that has other flavors such as caramel, you may want to plop a scoop of ice cream in it that has a milder flavor in comparison. You could also opt for sparkling apple cider for added carbonation. As for ice cream choices, your scoop can extend far beyond a basic vanilla.
There is a tremendous variety of fall-flavored and other complementary ice creams that will make a beautiful float with apple cider. For example, if you love all things pumpkin, try one of the many store-bought varieties of pumpkin ice cream to top off your float. You can even use an apple cinnamon ice cream if you really love the taste of apple and want to amplify that. A horchata-flavored ice cream will make a great addition of rich cinnamon flavor in an apple cider float as well. If you want something ultra decadent, try a scoop of chocolate ganache ice cream with your apple cider for a wonderful burst of fall flavor and sweet chocolatey goodness. However you mix it up, a fall float is the absolute best treat for the season.