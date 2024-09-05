Skip The Soda And Try Apple Cider For The Absolute Best Fall Float

Moving from "Aug-tober" into the fast-approaching fall season, it's time to start thinking about your favorite seasonal snacks and desserts. Building the absolute best fall menu comes with notions of festive gourds and squash, apples, and, of course, pumpkin in its myriad forms. If you're looking for the perfect dessert to enjoy in the upcoming fall season, try an ice cream float that swaps soda out for apple cider or sparkling cider. Among the best apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your fall, an ice cream float makes a unique addition to the list. The twist of using cider in lieu of soda ties all of your favorite fall flavors together in a delightful dessert.

Using apple cider in a fall ice cream float works especially well because it contains an ideal combination of warm and fruity flavor and texture for the classic dessert, along with some carbonation if you opt for a sparkling variety. With different tips and recipes to make your own apple cider at home, you can easily tailor your cider with as many warming spices and apple flavors as you wish. For a spirited version of a fall ice cream float, you can choose from any of the top store-bought hard cider brands to pair with a scoop of ice cream. And there are plenty of choices for the right ice cream to complement your apple cider.