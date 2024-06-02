Four Roses Bourbon's High-Quality Taste Doesn't Rely On One Single Recipe

The bourbon market is expansive; hundreds of brands distill and bottle their own expression on the corn-based liquor. Yet a select few are cemented in American history, with deep roots that trace back decades (or more). Kentucky-based Four Roses is such a brand – it was founded in 1888, survived prohibition, and became one of America's best-selling bourbons from the 1930s to the 1950s.

After a rough period of mismanagement during the latter part of the 20th century, they've returned to form as one of the top American whiskey brands. And they've accomplished such a feat by distilling a little differently than the rest of the field. While most brands only employ a single mash bill, Four Roses uses two, which they combine with five strains of yeast. As a result, they have 10 resulting bourbons, some of which are then bottled as single barrel expressions, but all of which get blended into their Signature Yellow label bottle.

While each of these liquors have historically been kept secretive, the brand recently released the details of each recipe, noting the palate, and how each one is cataloged. And they're even selling all 10 bottles in a tasting kit, a limited release available in select states.