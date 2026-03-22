The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka

Perusing liquor aisles at a Costco warehouse eventually leads to a sight you can't unsee: An extraordinarily large, competitively priced bottle of private-label vodka perched front and center to entice spirits lovers across the nation. It bears the Costco home-brand labeling of "Kirkland Signature American Vodka." Though Costco sells several vodkas, including ones from industry icons such as Tito's and Ketel One, this is definitely one of the warehouse's lowest priced spirits per volume and quality. The 1.75-liter bottle currently sells in Washington State locations for just $15.69.

As with pretty much all Costco's private-label products, it's not actually produced by the giant retailer itself. The mysterious brand-behind-the-brand guessing game for Kirkland Signature products is the subject of much debate amongst Costco shoppers – but with this vodka, the real manufacturer has been revealed as the California-based LeVecke Corporation, a lesser-known spirits company with decades in the alcohol business.

According to records from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the Kirkland Signature Vodka 80-89 proof was registered to the LeVecke Corp. in Mira Loma, California, in 2012. It also lists California as the product's place of origin. The company is family-owned and has been operating for seven-plus decades, starting as a brewery representative and evolving into a large producer and bottler of spirits, wine, beer, and ready-to-drink beverages. It now works with lots of private label and proprietary brands, even branching out into craft brewing in Maui, Hawaii, creating popular beverages such as PAU Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, and Mahina Rum.