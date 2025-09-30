Why Costco Shoppers Absolutely Love This Kirkland Brand Vodka
Costco isn't just beloved for its popular food court and cheap food staples. The Kirkland brand liquor and spirit selection is a major source of praise from Costco shoppers who often prefer the bottles over name brands. Each spirit has its own popular bottle, and the Kirkland brand vodka that Costco shoppers absolutely love is the French Vodka.
While many liken Kirkland Signature French vodka to the well-known Grey Goose distillery, the Gayant Distillery of Douai, France is behind this most delicious bottle. At a fraction of the price of Grey Goose, it's quite the steal. Costco customers repeatedly promoted the French vodka in response to a Reddit thread asking, "which Kirkland brand liquors are actually worth it?" In fact, one Redditor says, "I have had Grey Goose and Kirkland French side-by-side...and in my opinion Kirkland's is 1,000 times better." A review on distiller.com says "probably my favorite vodka. Clean, smooth, no bite and no perfume. For the price it can't be beat."
Kirkland Signature French vodka also beats out the American vodka from our own tasters, while also earning a top spot as one of the best spirits that Costco has to offer. A review from TheWineGuy on YouTube gave a more in-depth breakdown of the aroma and palate of the French vodka, which he scored 94 out of 100. He describes the nose as containing "lots of citrus forwardness, free from impurities, ultra clean and pure vodka," noting how fresh and light the vodka was on the palate with those same lemony citrus notes carrying over.
How to use French vodka
Customers loved the French vodka for its quality taste and smooth finish, and they also recommended various ways to enjoy it. One French vodka lover on distiller.com wrote, "It's smooth as a mixer or on the rocks. Sometimes I drink it neat if I'm feeling zesty." Redditors mentioned using the French vodka in a classic vodka martini. But, with its citrusy profile, you might also consider a lemon drop martini or even a citrusy screw driver.
While you may be able to note the nuanced flavors when sipping the vodka neat, Kirkland's French vodka will easily blend into any mixer. It's easy enough to spike your favorite juice or soda with French vodka for an easy drink at parties. One Redditor recommended adding the vodka to Kirkland brand sparkling water. We did our own taste test of Kirkland brand sparkling waters and liked the grapefruit flavor the best, which is the perfect citrusy complement to the lemony notes of the French vodka.
The French vodka is also smooth and versatile enough to be the base of your own homemade infusion. Garlic-infused vodka is a game changer for savory cocktails like Bloody Marys and Vesper Martinis. Whichever fruit or veggie you use to infuse your vodka, we've got plenty of tips to render the best results. Use some of the vodka to make vanilla extract, or even use vodka as a vanilla extract swap.