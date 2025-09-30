Why Costco Shoppers Absolutely Love This Kirkland Brand Vodka

Costco isn't just beloved for its popular food court and cheap food staples. The Kirkland brand liquor and spirit selection is a major source of praise from Costco shoppers who often prefer the bottles over name brands. Each spirit has its own popular bottle, and the Kirkland brand vodka that Costco shoppers absolutely love is the French Vodka.

While many liken Kirkland Signature French vodka to the well-known Grey Goose distillery, the Gayant Distillery of Douai, France is behind this most delicious bottle. At a fraction of the price of Grey Goose, it's quite the steal. Costco customers repeatedly promoted the French vodka in response to a Reddit thread asking, "which Kirkland brand liquors are actually worth it?" In fact, one Redditor says, "I have had Grey Goose and Kirkland French side-by-side...and in my opinion Kirkland's is 1,000 times better." A review on distiller.com says "probably my favorite vodka. Clean, smooth, no bite and no perfume. For the price it can't be beat."

Kirkland Signature French vodka also beats out the American vodka from our own tasters, while also earning a top spot as one of the best spirits that Costco has to offer. A review from TheWineGuy on YouTube gave a more in-depth breakdown of the aroma and palate of the French vodka, which he scored 94 out of 100. He describes the nose as containing "lots of citrus forwardness, free from impurities, ultra clean and pure vodka," noting how fresh and light the vodka was on the palate with those same lemony citrus notes carrying over.