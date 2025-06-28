How To Swap Vanilla Extract With Liquor For Extra Flavor

In a baker's kitchen, besides the usual suspects like eggs, flour, and butter, you'll almost always find a vial or even a bottle of vanilla extract. This super-fragrant "liquid gold" seems to appear in every other baking recipe, from classic pound cake to rich cream puffs. That's why if you ran short and forgot to stock up ... well, your baking project's halted on its track. The good news is that a great alternative for vanilla extract is probably hiding in your house right now. More specifically, in your liquor cabinet!

Yes, a glug of liquor can actually be a great stand-in for that pricey bottle of vanilla extract you've just been fresh out of. If you've ever made homemade vanilla extract, you'd know the reason why this trick works: vanilla extract is simply vanilla beans soaked in hard liquor (like vodka) until the sweet scent and flavor are sapped out of the beans. So, if you don't have vanilla, you can just add the liquor base (about twice as much liquor as the vanilla your recipe calls for will do).

The key, though, is picking the right type, since not any random bottle will do. You'll want to stick to dark liquors like bourbon or dark rum for one surprising reason: they actually contain vanilla essence out of the bottle!