13 Tips, Tools, And Techniques For Infusing Spirits From An International Bartender

Infusing alcoholic spirits is one of the most effective ways to up your cocktail game. It's a skill that, once mastered, opens the door to making incredibly unique, boundary-pushing beverages. The core concept of infusing a spirit is pretty straightforward — you're essentially just adding ingredients to liquor and waiting for the flavors to transfer over. However, the reality is a little more complex.

Creating the perfect infusion can be tricky and requires knowing how to balance ingredients, timings, and techniques to produce the right results. It's a fine line to walk, and a slight misstep can result in an unpalatable disaster of a drink that's ultimately just a waste of good booze. When done right, it's a shortcut to layered, complex flavors that you'd struggle to achieve any other way. Once I'd nailed the fundamentals as a cocktail bartender, I dove eagerly into the realm of infusions. I was also extremely fortunate to get hired as the bar manager for an upscale restaurant that afforded me the time, resources, and freedom to experiment and learn to my heart's content. Over the years, I've made some awful infusions, but I also crafted some recipes that I'm extremely proud to call my own. Here are the most valuable lessons I learned for infusing spirits like a pro.