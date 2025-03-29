How To Fat Wash Spirits With Olive Oil For A Whole New World Of Flavor
The world of cocktails is ever-evolving and one trend that has really taken off in the past decade is giving spirits a savory boost with a technique known as fat washing. It may sound a little strange, but fat washing is nothing more than infusing spirits with fatty ingredients. You could use something savory like bacon, or fat washing can even be done sweet with Nutella. And few fatty ingredients are as complex, versatile, and beloved as olive oil. So we reached out to an expert, Alex Howard, the co-founder and beverage director of Martha My Dear, a cocktail and cigar lounge in downtown Nashville, to ask all about fat washing spirits with olive oil.
To start, you want to pick your spirit. Howard says, "Because olive oil is such a versatile fat, it works well with a number of spirits. Its rich, slightly fruity flavors play well with aged spirits like whiskey or reposado tequila to bring out their sweet oaky notes." His personal recommendation for Bourbon was Old Forester 100, telling us that high-proof liquors' flavors hold up better to fat washing. But you can also go lighter with olive oil fat washing, with Howard explaining, "It also works well with botanical spirits such as gin or aquavit, mellowing their natural sharpness. This pairing is especially good with gins that have strong citrus notes." And Howard has a rec for gin too: He suggests Gray Whale, a kelp-infused gin with strong umami and citrus notes.
Quality extra virgin olive oil will add richness and complexity to fat washed spirits
Moving on to the olive oil, Howard told us that when picking one out, "Extra virgin is best for fat washing. It's the highest quality olive oil and is made from cold pressing olives, which means it retains more of the olives' natural flavors and nutrients." There are some great finishing olive oils out there, and Howard's personal choice is widely available: Graza Finishing Oil. But no matter the brand, he advises, "Always use the highest quality olive oil possible. The quality of the oil directly impacts the result of the fat-washing process."
When infusing your spirit with olive oil Howard also advises you taste as you go to make sure you like the level of olive oil flavor, and if you don't you can always add a little more. Finally, once the infusion is ready, Howard says, " Always use a fine strainer like a cheesecloth or nut milk bag to get all the solids out of the spirit. You want to avoid any chunky debris that could contrast with the velvety texture you've created."
As for which cocktails you should try with olive oil, Howard says, "I love using olive oil-washed spirits in drinks that already have savory elements to them. The combination creates a salty and buttery profile similar to olive brine in a Dirty Martini." You can't get more of an enticing recommendation to try fat washing with olive oil than that.