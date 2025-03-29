How To Fat Wash Spirits With Olive Oil For A Whole New World Of Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of cocktails is ever-evolving and one trend that has really taken off in the past decade is giving spirits a savory boost with a technique known as fat washing. It may sound a little strange, but fat washing is nothing more than infusing spirits with fatty ingredients. You could use something savory like bacon, or fat washing can even be done sweet with Nutella. And few fatty ingredients are as complex, versatile, and beloved as olive oil. So we reached out to an expert, Alex Howard, the co-founder and beverage director of Martha My Dear, a cocktail and cigar lounge in downtown Nashville, to ask all about fat washing spirits with olive oil.

To start, you want to pick your spirit. Howard says, "Because olive oil is such a versatile fat, it works well with a number of spirits. Its rich, slightly fruity flavors play well with aged spirits like whiskey or reposado tequila to bring out their sweet oaky notes." His personal recommendation for Bourbon was Old Forester 100, telling us that high-proof liquors' flavors hold up better to fat washing. But you can also go lighter with olive oil fat washing, with Howard explaining, "It also works well with botanical spirits such as gin or aquavit, mellowing their natural sharpness. This pairing is especially good with gins that have strong citrus notes." And Howard has a rec for gin too: He suggests Gray Whale, a kelp-infused gin with strong umami and citrus notes.