Wash Bourbon With Duck Fat For A Flavorful 2-Ingredient Drink

If you appreciate the velvety or smoky notes a straight-up sip of bourbon can offer, wait until you fat-wash the drink. Though it may sound like an unusual technique, fat-washing spirits can build smoother textures to the sweetest bourbon bottles and enhance the nutty, buttery flavors found in your favorite bourbon brands. A silkier mouthfeel can result in a drink that might disappear more quickly than you had intended, and with punchier tasting notes ironed out, the other flavors of your drink can step forward.

Fat-washing has been done since the early 2000s, yet you don't need to be a professional mixologist or experienced bartender to replicate the recipe at home. Because fat-washing spirits will take some time, however, you'll want to allow at least a full day to infuse, freeze, and strain the combination. Your efforts will result in a mouth-watering drink that can be enjoyed on the rocks or used to make cocktails.

While vegetarians can fat-wash spirits in brown butter, those with carnivorous palates can reach for duck fat. To fat-wash bourbon, shake softened duck fat with your chosen spirit, let the combination rest, and place the infusion into the freezer before you sleep. The next day, you'll find a congealed layer of fat on top of your booze. Fish this fatty puck out of the jar or poke holes into the surface so that you can strain the fat-washed alcohol before storing it for use (or taking a swig on the spot).