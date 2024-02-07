Is It Okay To Store Bourbon And Whiskey In A Plastic Bottle?

Storing your whiskey the wrong way can turn a great bottle of bourbon into an unpalatable slog that you'll be quicker to pour down the drain than your gullet. There are lots of factors to consider, sunlight, temperature, and exposure to air being a few. But something to keep in mind is the bottle itself. Most whiskey comes in a glass bottle, but not all. Plastic is a common choice for bottom-shelf whiskey as a way to cut costs. So does that mean storing whiskey in plastic is okay?

The answer is somewhat complicated but the general consensus is to avoid plastic bottles if you can help it, especially if you're planning on storing the bottle for more than a year. Alcohol is a solvent, meaning it can be used to dissolve other substances. But don't worry, whiskey isn't a strong enough solvent to eat away at your Dixie cup before the night is through.

The primary question we should be asking is if the alcohol in your whiskey is going to dissolve the plastic in the bottle. The question is complicated by the fact that plastic is a general term covering many different materials. Without getting too technical, some plastics are better at handling alcohol than others. The plastic in bottles of whiskey is better than the flimsy plastic in disposable water bottles, for example. So if you need a container and all you have is plastic, opt for a sturdier type of plastic if you can.