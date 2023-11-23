What To Avoid When Buying A Mortar And Pestle

When buying a mortar and pestle, the cylindrical pestle comes with its own criteria to consider. Specifically, shape matters — a lot. First of all, you want it to be long enough to comfortably reach the bottom of the mortar bowl. This means you can muddle or mash to your heart's content while also protecting your hand from getting bruised against the rim of the mortar.

Equally important for ease and effectiveness is to have a pestle with a substantial head at the mashing end. Avoid skinny ones that limit the quantity you can grind and the quality of the results. With a few exceptions, you'll also need the bottom to be rounded for rocking gently rock back and forth and achieving a smooth, even blend. Since most mortar bowls are round, it helps for the pestle to also have a round mashing end. A flat, square pestle bottom would make it impossible to mash and glide around the mortar's circular shape.

Any exception to this is when you're working with hard spices in large quantities. In this case, a flat-bottomed pestle and a good bit of manual labor can get the job done quickly. Some flat-end pestles are made specifically for muddling cocktails into a single glass rather than into a mortar. These often have serrated edges at the bottom. These pestles often get the job done quickly but could damage delicate mint or basil leaves, and they're often difficult to clean.