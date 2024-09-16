Garlic-Infused Vodka Is A Game Changer For Savory Cocktails
Virtually flavorless, vodka is the perfect alcohol for infusing garlic. Vodka infusions aren't new; in Russia and Poland, the spirit has been infused with herbs, vegetables, and botanicals for hundreds of years. In fact, Russian bison grass vodka is a particular favorite with bartenders for its intriguing vegetal flavor and possible medicinal qualities. Flavored vodkas line store shelves, but you can easily make your own — and if you're a garlic fan, then garlic-infused vodka will be your new favorite to drink straight over ice or in a savory mixed cocktail. A general rule of thumb is to use an entire head of garlic per liter of vodka. There are two methods to choose from; either will give you great results.
Whichever way you decide to go, choose a premium vodka that's smooth and drinkable on its own. For the first method, peel all the garlic cloves and then lightly crush each one. Then, push each clove through the neck of the vodka bottle, recap the bottle, and give it a shake. Store the vodka infusion in a cool, dark place for at least two days, giving it a shake once a day. At the two-day mark, taste the vodka to determine if it's garlicky enough for you. If you want a stronger garlic flavor, let it infuse another day or two, always tasting it each day. When the garlic essence is to your taste, strain the vodka with cheese cloth into a large jar, then discard the cloves, and pour the vodka back into the bottle.
The best cocktails for garlic-infused vodka
An alternative — and maybe a little easier — method is to pour the vodka into a Mason jar first and then add a head of sliced garlic. Let the garlic infuse for 24 hours, then, using a coffee filter, strain out the solids and pour the vodka back into the bottle. The garlic infusion may be too subtle, so, as with the previous method, taste the vodka, and if you want more flavor, let the garlic infuse a little longer until it's to your liking. Raw garlic can be very strong, so another way of making garlic-infused vodka is by roasting the garlic head first, which makes it sweeter and less pungent, and then adding it to the vodka. Once you've mastered garlic vodka, try your hand at adding other ingredients, like basil, ginger, rosemary, and, if you want to make it extra spicy, a bit of habanero.
Now that you've made your "vampire defense" vodka, what are the best cocktails for it? Savory is probably the way to go. The garlic-infused vodka would definitely give a kick to a classic Bloody Mary and its Canadian "cousin," a Bloody Caesar. Substituting the plain vodka for garlic vodka would also make the James Bond-inspired Vesper Martini a killer. Garlic is often used in dill pickles, so it seems a natural extension to make a Pickle Martini with garlic vodka. The Dirty Martini can be made with either gin or vodka, and pairing the cocktail's olive juice with garlic vodka would be delicious.