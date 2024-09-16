Garlic-Infused Vodka Is A Game Changer For Savory Cocktails

Virtually flavorless, vodka is the perfect alcohol for infusing garlic. Vodka infusions aren't new; in Russia and Poland, the spirit has been infused with herbs, vegetables, and botanicals for hundreds of years. In fact, Russian bison grass vodka is a particular favorite with bartenders for its intriguing vegetal flavor and possible medicinal qualities. Flavored vodkas line store shelves, but you can easily make your own — and if you're a garlic fan, then garlic-infused vodka will be your new favorite to drink straight over ice or in a savory mixed cocktail. A general rule of thumb is to use an entire head of garlic per liter of vodka. There are two methods to choose from; either will give you great results.

Whichever way you decide to go, choose a premium vodka that's smooth and drinkable on its own. For the first method, peel all the garlic cloves and then lightly crush each one. Then, push each clove through the neck of the vodka bottle, recap the bottle, and give it a shake. Store the vodka infusion in a cool, dark place for at least two days, giving it a shake once a day. At the two-day mark, taste the vodka to determine if it's garlicky enough for you. If you want a stronger garlic flavor, let it infuse another day or two, always tasting it each day. When the garlic essence is to your taste, strain the vodka with cheese cloth into a large jar, then discard the cloves, and pour the vodka back into the bottle.