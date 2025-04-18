The Difference Between Kirkland Signature French And American Vodkas At Costco
When you think vodka, you probably don't think about tasting it in the same way you would a fine wine. But expert connoisseurs say that vodka has a subtle but definable flavor all its own, which becomes more obvious the higher the vodka's quality is. And you can find some pretty high quality vodka over at Costco in the form of their Kirkland Signature brand. The main choice you have to make is whether you'll go for the French or American vodka. In terms of price, you pay a little more for French: around $21 for a 1.75 L bottle, compared to around $14 for a 1.75 L bottle for American. There are a few other differences that set the two apart, too.
Kirkland Signature's American vodka is produced by Fairmont, Ltd., based in Mira Loma, California. The French vodka, on the other hand, comes from Distillerie De Gayant located in Douai, France (and no, it's not the same company that makes Grey Goose in spite of the continued rumors). It's imported through Misa Imports, Inc., in Dallas. Both the American and French versions are 40% alcohol by volume, though, so the price difference is mostly from import costs. So the strength is about the same and the origin point differs. What about the taste?
What does the internet have to say about the two different vodkas?
Across the internet, people have a lot to say about Kirkland Signature vodkas. There's an entire Reddit thread dedicated to discussing the French vs. American vodka debate at length. Reviewers tend to say the American vodka is sharp and similar to Tito's, great for mixing but a little too strong to drink on its own. The French vodka is lauded for its velvety smooth finish and clean flavor profile, and people who enjoy this drink say it's perfectly fine to have on its own without any mixers. Fans of both spirits do point out that ultimately, the point of a vodka is to be relatively neutral so it serves well as a base in other drinks, and both do this well.
Another thing to keep in mind: bottle size. Kirkland Signature's French vodka has a pretty massive bottle that stands at 18 inches tall. If you don't have a lot of storage room, that's going to get unwieldy really fast. Ultimately, though, both French and American vodkas from Kirkland Signature have their benefits. Whether you want to cook with vodka or make a mean cocktail, you really can't go wrong with either in terms of flavor, potency, and price.