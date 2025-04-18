The Difference Between Kirkland Signature French And American Vodkas At Costco

When you think vodka, you probably don't think about tasting it in the same way you would a fine wine. But expert connoisseurs say that vodka has a subtle but definable flavor all its own, which becomes more obvious the higher the vodka's quality is. And you can find some pretty high quality vodka over at Costco in the form of their Kirkland Signature brand. The main choice you have to make is whether you'll go for the French or American vodka. In terms of price, you pay a little more for French: around $21 for a 1.75 L bottle, compared to around $14 for a 1.75 L bottle for American. There are a few other differences that set the two apart, too.

Kirkland Signature's American vodka is produced by Fairmont, Ltd., based in Mira Loma, California. The French vodka, on the other hand, comes from Distillerie De Gayant located in Douai, France (and no, it's not the same company that makes Grey Goose in spite of the continued rumors ). It's imported through Misa Imports, Inc., in Dallas. Both the American and French versions are 40% alcohol by volume, though, so the price difference is mostly from import costs. So the strength is about the same and the origin point differs. What about the taste?