13 Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Liquors For Crafting Drinks

Anyone with a Costco membership will be intimately familiar with the company's Kirkland Signature range. As the wholesale retailer's sole private label, Kirkland has managed to garner an impressive reputation for being more than just a cheap knock-off brand. Costco offers an incredible variety of products under the Kirkland name, from coffee to cashews and tools to toilet paper. One category in which Costco's Kirkland label has received particular acclaim is its liquors.

I'll be the first to admit that almost two decades of working in the bar industry have made me a little bit of a booze snob. I don't care if my drink's extremely fancy or expensive, but I appreciate something that's quality or offers great value for money. I was skeptical when I first heard people singing the praises of Kirkland spirits, especially given the frequent lack of transparency and consistency around who produces them for Costco. However, ever curious and willing to be proven wrong, I made a point to seek them out whenever I visited the U.S. over the last couple of years. Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by Kirkland's liquor offerings. While I wouldn't call any of them top-shelf spirits, there were many that I'd be more than happy to mix with or use in a cocktail. There were even a few that I'd enjoy drinking neat, which tasted nearly indistinguishable from their mainstream, mid-range counterparts. With that in mind, here's my rundown of the best Kirkland Signature liquors for crafting drinks.