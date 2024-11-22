13 Pro Tips To Elevate Your Eggnog Cocktails For The Holidays

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about how to wow your friends and family with scrumptious food and delicious drinks. It's hard to go wrong with rich and creamy eggnog, but if you really want to impress, it's worth elevating the classic winter tipple by mixing up some holiday cocktails.

Advertisement

Eggnog can make for an excellent cocktail base when used correctly. However, despite being a fairly versatile ingredient, there are some things worth knowing about eggnog cocktails before you dive in. The experience I've picked up over an extensive career as an international cocktail bartender has shown me that not every recipe works out, even if it sounds like a great idea. This is especially true with eggnog, a drink that usually contains eggs and dairy. Whether you opt for the store-bought variety or fancy whipping up a batch of eggnog at home, it's worth being aware of the potential mixology pitfalls.

So, to save you from wasting ingredients or serving up an unpalatable mixture, I want to highlight some important tips to bear in mind if you want to include eggnog in your cocktails.

Advertisement