Can You Drink Warm Eggnog And What Does It Taste Like?

Besides sipping on a piping cup of hot chocolate on the coldest winter days, there's another holiday drink we can't forget: Eggnog! Setting aside its amusing name, eggnog's indulgent, creamy goodness and distinctive flavor have earned it a cherished place in holiday traditions worldwide. Who would've thought that a mix of raw eggs, milk, cream, sugar, and a hint of hard liquor could become such a Christmas staple?

If you're thinking about whipping up some eggnog for the upcoming holiday season, here's a tip: Serve it warm. While most people today like to drink eggnog cold, back in its birthplace in 14th-century Britain, the aristocracy — the only people who could afford eggs, milk, and quality liquors at the time — preferred their eggnog warm to keep cozy during winter. This heated version eventually traveled across the Atlantic to America and expanded past aristocratic circles, though it also picked up a few twists, like using rum instead of brandy for the alcohol component. Along the way, people's preferences and tastes changed. That's why you'll find people today usually enjoying their eggnogs in an ice-filled mug rather than the steamy version. But you can still warm it up to enjoy it like they did in the days of old.

The serving temperature can change its flavor, too. Warming it up makes the heat-carrying components — like the spices (nutmeg and cinnamon) and alcohol — more pronounced over the creaminess. On the other hand, serving it chilled brings out more of the sweetness from ingredients like milk and cream, with a gentler tinge of alcohol and nutty spices.