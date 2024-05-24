Garnish Dessert Cocktails With Graham Cracker Crumbs For A Pie-Inspired Drink

Because the graham cracker crumb rim is pie-inspired, it goes best with cocktails that are sweet and dessert-like on their own. There's always a straightforward chocolate martini, which is made with crème de cacao, a cocoa-flavored liqueur. Some recipes call for sugar on the rim, but you can easily swap that out with the graham cracker crumbs. Another cocktail that uses crème de cacao is the Pink Squirrel, which requires just three ingredients to come together. Along with the white crème de cacao, the drink consists of heavy cream and crème de noyaux, a stone fruit-based liqueur with almond and cherry flavor notes. In other words, it's similar to a fruity, nutty dessert that could use a graham cracker garnish.

Speaking of fruit, maybe you want to opt for a bright and refreshing, fruit-based cocktail for the graham cracker crumb rim. This will give off the impression of a fruity pie. In this case, you can make a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail or a crema di limoncello. An apple bourbon drink can taste like the perfect fall sip with a graham cracker rim as well.

There are also the super dessert-y cocktails, such as the frozen Nutella mudslide cocktail, the luscious black forest coffee, and the frozen Brandy Alexander. Each of these cocktails is best served with a dollop of whipped cream, so instead of placing the graham cracker crumbs on the glass rim, you can sprinkle the crumbs over the top of the whipped cream along with any extra sweet garnishes, like chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings, or a cherry on top.