The Distillery Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Bourbon

You might walk into Costco with a specific list in mind, but of course, it all goes out the window the moment you spot new deals on an inflatable kayak or the return of the popular Hot Turkey & Provolone sandwich to the Costco food court. If you're fortunate enough to live in a state that allows it, you've probably also spotted deals on Costco's robust selection of beers, wines, and liquors. Costco even has its own line of Kirkland Signature liquors, which we rated here, including the relatively new Kirkland Signature bourbon. Costco introduced the Kirkland Signature bourbon in 2021 as a collaboration with the well-respected Barton 1792 brand.

Barton 1792 Distillery makes its whiskey in Bardstown, Kentucky, and has had a reputation for exceptional whiskey since 1879, making it the oldest fully-operating distillery in town. This puts it in the same league as the Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is a national historic landmark and the oldest continuously-operating distillery in the U.S. The brand is owned by Sazerac Company, which you might recognize as the owner of Buffalo Trace, too. The collaboration between Costco and Barton 1792 led to three variations of Kirkland Signature bourbon whiskey, including the wildly popular Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey.