The Distillery Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Bourbon
You might walk into Costco with a specific list in mind, but of course, it all goes out the window the moment you spot new deals on an inflatable kayak or the return of the popular Hot Turkey & Provolone sandwich to the Costco food court. If you're fortunate enough to live in a state that allows it, you've probably also spotted deals on Costco's robust selection of beers, wines, and liquors. Costco even has its own line of Kirkland Signature liquors, which we rated here, including the relatively new Kirkland Signature bourbon. Costco introduced the Kirkland Signature bourbon in 2021 as a collaboration with the well-respected Barton 1792 brand.
Barton 1792 Distillery makes its whiskey in Bardstown, Kentucky, and has had a reputation for exceptional whiskey since 1879, making it the oldest fully-operating distillery in town. This puts it in the same league as the Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is a national historic landmark and the oldest continuously-operating distillery in the U.S. The brand is owned by Sazerac Company, which you might recognize as the owner of Buffalo Trace, too. The collaboration between Costco and Barton 1792 led to three variations of Kirkland Signature bourbon whiskey, including the wildly popular Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey.
Barton 1792 and Costco whip up an unforgettable collection of bourbon
Throughout all three iterations of bourbon — the Kirkland Signature Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Whiskey, the Kirkland Signature Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, and the Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey — Barton 1792's part in creating the liquor is clearly displayed on the bottle's label. Master distiller Danny Kahn's signature can also be spotted on some of the bourbon bottles, further signifying the Kentucky bourbon community's stamp of approval. The Kirkland Signature bourbons (Kirkland being the only store brand available at Costco) come in 1-liter sizes but with varying alcohol-by-volume (ABV) levels ranging from 46% ABV for the small batch, to 50% ABV for bottled-in-bond, and a whopping 60% ABV for the single barrel.
Kirkland Signature's Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey is also the highest-proof Kirkland Signature bourbon, sitting at a delicate 120-proof. The single-barrel bourbon has been a massive hit among bourbon connoisseurs, not only for its shockingly low price point of about $30 per bottle but also for its unique, luxurious flavors that compare to more expensive bourbon brands. Tasting notes for the single barrel are often described as sweet and smoky, with one customer on Reddit saying it "could be one of the best values in bourbon." Another Reddit customer described the single-barrel bourbon by saying that they "really have no bad things to say about this bottle." Suffice it to say, Costco's partnership with Barton 1792 turned out for the best.