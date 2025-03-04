The Extremely Popular Sandwich Returning To Costco's Food Court (With A Price Increase)

No trip to Costco is complete without a stop in the food court, whether you're there for an ice cream sundae or the classic hot dog and soda combo. While the list of Costco food court items is fairly varied, there are still shoppers who mourn the disappearance of older items, such as the beloved Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich. Well, it's time to throw away the box of tissues and dry those tears, because Costco's Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich is officially returning to food court menus this month. Some locations have already seen the return of the sandwich, but other states are expected to find the Hot Turkey & Provolone on menus sometime during the beginning of March.

However, the sandwich won't be exactly the same as before, seeing as the previous price was $3.99 and the updated price is now $6.99. Still, shoppers on Reddit are expressing their excitement, saying that "the Costco gods answered our prayers" with the return of the hot sandwich. Other shoppers have already tried the newly returned sandwich, saying that "the cheese is melted and [it] has delicious burnt cheese edges." The sandwich's return is a win for food court frequenters, but, much like Costco's recent switch back to Coca-Cola products, the price hike might be an unhappy adjustment.