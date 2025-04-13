This Infused Bourbon Is The Key To The Ultimate Brunch Old Fashioned

Making bacon-infused bourbon is surprisingly straightforward. All you need is a good and cheap bourbon (Maker's Mark bourbon is a great choice), some hardwood smoked bacon (aka the best bacon for infusing bourbon), and maple syrup. Start by cooking the bacon until all of the fat renders out. Pour it into a large glass container with your bourbon and let them mingle for about an hour, after which the fat should separate from the liquid and float at the top. Place the container in the freezer to solidify the fat, and then scrape it off. Allow the bourbon to thaw, and strain it through coffee filters to remove any remaining fat particles. Voila! You should be left with a beautiful spirit that carries all of the smoky essence of bacon without any greasiness.

For a bacon-maple-syrup Old Fashioned, combine your bacon bourbon with maple syrup and a little bit of Angostura bitters. You can taste-test it the first time to determine how much of each ingredient you prefer. Stir the drink with ice, strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange peel. If you feel like commemorating the new drink on your Instagram, add a small piece of crispy bacon for extra pizzazz. That's it — kick back and enjoy!

Other than an Old Fashioned, you can also make a Manhattan with this infusion. We already know this bourbon cocktail works excellently with a maple syrup upgrade, so why not bacon, too? Just stir the bacon-infused bourbon with maple syrup, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters with ice, and then strain it into a glass. That's one drink that should would warm both your palate and your soul!