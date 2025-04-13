This Infused Bourbon Is The Key To The Ultimate Brunch Old Fashioned
Boasting the rich flavor of charred oak, sweet caramel, and fragrant vanilla, a good dram of bourbon is timeless, whether you enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. But if you like to cap your brunch in style with a boozy Old Fashioned, here's one idea to help you bridge the gap between breakfast and happy hour: Infuse some bourbon with bacon.
It might sound like a TikTok dare, but the smoky, savory essence of bacon pairs beautifully with bourbon's woody character, especially complementing the smoky notes from the charred American oak barrels used in the aging process. And no, we're not just dunking bacon strips into our whiskey. Instead, a technique called fat-washing is used, and it captures all the delicious bacon flavor without leaving behind any greasy residue.
This bacon-infused bourbon is only complete when you add a touch of maple syrup to it. Maple's natural sweetness enhances bourbon's vanilla and caramel notes while creating a perfect balance with the savory bacon. The result is a sophisticated yet approachable mixer with which to make an Old Fashioned that doesn't taste at all old-fashioned!
How to make your first batch of bacon-infused bourbon
Making bacon-infused bourbon is surprisingly straightforward. All you need is a good and cheap bourbon (Maker's Mark bourbon is a great choice), some hardwood smoked bacon (aka the best bacon for infusing bourbon), and maple syrup. Start by cooking the bacon until all of the fat renders out. Pour it into a large glass container with your bourbon and let them mingle for about an hour, after which the fat should separate from the liquid and float at the top. Place the container in the freezer to solidify the fat, and then scrape it off. Allow the bourbon to thaw, and strain it through coffee filters to remove any remaining fat particles. Voila! You should be left with a beautiful spirit that carries all of the smoky essence of bacon without any greasiness.
For a bacon-maple-syrup Old Fashioned, combine your bacon bourbon with maple syrup and a little bit of Angostura bitters. You can taste-test it the first time to determine how much of each ingredient you prefer. Stir the drink with ice, strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange peel. If you feel like commemorating the new drink on your Instagram, add a small piece of crispy bacon for extra pizzazz. That's it — kick back and enjoy!
Other than an Old Fashioned, you can also make a Manhattan with this infusion. We already know this bourbon cocktail works excellently with a maple syrup upgrade, so why not bacon, too? Just stir the bacon-infused bourbon with maple syrup, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters with ice, and then strain it into a glass. That's one drink that should would warm both your palate and your soul!