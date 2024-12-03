Just as bourbon adds richness to savory bacon jam and amps up a candied bacon recipe, bacon-infused bourbon has also become a popular delicacy. We consulted Lone Wolf bartender Anton Kinloch during NY Bartender Week, for his opinion on the best bacon for infusing bourbon.

He said, "For seasoning, we have found that working with a hard-wood smoked bacon or country ham is great. Lay out your bacon on a sheet tray and place into a cold oven, then turn to 350 and cook until golden, brown and delicious. The fat slowly renders out so you can maximize the texture of the bacon (if you want to use as garnish)."

Hard-wood smoked bacon refers to bacon that has been smoked over real wood as opposed to using liquid smoke. The type of wood used to smoke it is a matter of personal preference. You can draw from the tasting notes of bourbon to inform your choice; pecan, maplewood, and applewood smoked bacon would all bring out the fruity, sweet, and nutty notes of bourbon.

Once you've baked bacon in the oven, you'll never want to use a skillet again; you can make large batches, mess-free, and with the crispiest results. Bacon benefits from a cold oven starting point because, as Anton Kinloch suggests, gradual heat renders fat more thoroughly. It also cooks the bacon more evenly and achieves a very crunchy bite. The fat on the baking sheet can easily be poured through a mesh strainer to infuse bourbon.

