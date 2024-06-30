Make Bourbon Candied Bacon With Just 3 Key Ingredients

Candied bacon is the very definition of sweet and savory decadence with an equally sumptuous and satisfying crunch. Many candied bacon recipes utilize a mixture of spices to enhance the sweetness of the sugar and the umami-richness of the bacon. But, you can skip the spice mixture for a dash of bourbon, reducing your ingredient list. In fact, the ingredients in bourbon candied bacon are spelled out in its title: bourbon, sweetener, and bacon!

Bourbon is a high-proof corn whiskey that's been aged according to strict guidelines, resulting in a complex array of spicy, smoky, and sweet-tasting notes. It'll therefore single-handedly replace a dry spice mixture you might typically add to your candying paste or syrup. As the bacon candies in the oven, the harsh alcohol flavor will burn off thanks to the oven's heat, isolating and concentrating its rich array of flavors. The caramelized sugar will enrich bourbon's flavors for a well-balanced complement to bacon's intense savoriness.

You'll want to use bourbon the way you'd use almond extract in a dessert, blending a small amount of bourbon into a much larger proportion of sweetener. Using a mixture of solid and liquid sweeteners with bourbon will render the best results as a dry sweetener will help absorb the smaller proportion of bourbon for better distribution of flavors. You can mix bourbon directly into brown sugar before spreading it over the bacon, or blend the bourbon with maple syrup or honey before drizzling it over sugar-coated bacon.