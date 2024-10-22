The Bourbon Cocktail That Needs A Maple Syrup Upgrade Isn't Just An Old Fashioned

Not only is maple syrup sweeter than white sugar, but it's also much more complex, offering distinct floral, nutty, and caramel-like tasting notes. It's thus a perfect upgrade for the equally complex tasting notes you'd find in bourbon. In fact, maple is one of the most common tasting notes for bourbon. In an interview with Tasting Table, Chris Cusack, a cicerone, sommelier, and the owner of a popular Houston bar, Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, confirmed that "maple and bourbon go great together."

"The natural temptation is to use maple syrup and bourbon to create an old fashioned," for which he gives you a recipe that blends 2 oz of bourbon, black walnut bitters, and 1-2 barspoons of "good Vermont maple syrup." We like this Vermont maple syrup from Hidden Springs. You can also use those same barspoons of maple syrup as a sugar cube swap in our smooth old fashioned recipe or this smoked old fashioned.

The old fashioned may be the most iconic bourbon cocktail, but the Manhattan could also benefit from a maple syrup upgrade. "You could also do a great Manhattan (my favorite cocktail) by splitting the base with 2 oz total of rye and bourbon (something stout like Knob Creek), and .75 oz of sweet vermouth with a bar spoon of maple syrup," Cusack suggested. If maple syrup isn't enough of an upgrade, "this [Manhattan] would also be great with the addition of some smoked cherrywood," he added. You can smoke cherrywood over the cocktail glass using this cocktail smoker kit from Aumpkin.