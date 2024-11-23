14 Ingredients That Will Instantly Upgrade Store-Bought Eggnog

Adding coffee to your store-bought eggnog is a wonderful way to enrich it, especially for those who love a sweeter, creamier caffeine hit. The depth and bitterness of coffee blends beautifully with the milky, spicy taste of eggnog, creating a satisfying blend that feels like something you'd find on the Starbucks festive menu.

Combining these two flavors couldn't be simpler. In a saucepan on the stovetop, you'll simply combine strong brewed coffee and store-bought eggnog, stirring until heated through. This is a wonderfully warming option that can be enhanced further with a squirt of whipped cream or a sprinkle of cocoa powder upon serving. If you'd like to add some extra sweetness, try drizzling in some of your favorite flavored syrup, like caramel or chocolate. Or, for a spicy touch, add a cinnamon stick stirrer to the mug.

There's also the option to froth up the eggnog using an electric milk frother or by whisking it up while heating it over the stovetop. This can be used as a beautifully light, creamy topping for your usual coffee. Or, if you prefer the idea of a chilled eggnog-coffee combo, try mixing a shot or two of espresso with chilled eggnog and pouring this into an ice-filled glass. You can also stir in some extra milk to make the drink slightly less thick, if desired.

