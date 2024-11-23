14 Ingredients That Will Instantly Upgrade Store-Bought Eggnog
There are few drinks more cozy and comforting than eggnog. Indulging in that velvety mix of creaminess, sweetness, and warming spices is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. And, if you don't want to spend time standing over the stovetop, you may well reach for a far more convenient, store-bought eggnog. While this can be a great option for many reasons, the pre-made eggnogs can sometimes lack the depth of flavor you can achieve with a homemade batch.
The good news is that with a few simple additions, you can transform your store-bought eggnog into something unique and totally delicious. There are the classic infusions, like coffee and vanilla extract, to bolder twists such as orange zest and coconut milk. Whether you prefer a subtle hint of warmth, a stronger boozy kick, or some added freshness, there's an eggnog add-in for everyone. So, dig out your favorite mug and prepare to give this beloved creamy drink a makeover. These simple additions will have you wondering why you didn't try them sooner.
Coffee
Adding coffee to your store-bought eggnog is a wonderful way to enrich it, especially for those who love a sweeter, creamier caffeine hit. The depth and bitterness of coffee blends beautifully with the milky, spicy taste of eggnog, creating a satisfying blend that feels like something you'd find on the Starbucks festive menu.
Combining these two flavors couldn't be simpler. In a saucepan on the stovetop, you'll simply combine strong brewed coffee and store-bought eggnog, stirring until heated through. This is a wonderfully warming option that can be enhanced further with a squirt of whipped cream or a sprinkle of cocoa powder upon serving. If you'd like to add some extra sweetness, try drizzling in some of your favorite flavored syrup, like caramel or chocolate. Or, for a spicy touch, add a cinnamon stick stirrer to the mug.
There's also the option to froth up the eggnog using an electric milk frother or by whisking it up while heating it over the stovetop. This can be used as a beautifully light, creamy topping for your usual coffee. Or, if you prefer the idea of a chilled eggnog-coffee combo, try mixing a shot or two of espresso with chilled eggnog and pouring this into an ice-filled glass. You can also stir in some extra milk to make the drink slightly less thick, if desired.
Vanilla extract
Vanilla extract can enhance just about any sweet treat, and eggnog is no exception. The sweet, floral notes of this easy add-in are the perfect match for the comforting flavors of the drink, giving it a wonderful aroma and making it feel even more creamy and luxurious. Just a small drop of pure vanilla extract can leave your eggnog tasting altogether more homemade.
To incorporate this extract, start by stirring in about ¼ teaspoon of high-quality vanilla extract per serving of eggnog. You can always adjust this to suit you, sampling the drink as you go. If you're feeling fancy, opt for a vanilla bean paste that will offer a more intense taste and add elegant vanilla specks throughout the drink.
You'll find that vanilla is a super versatile flavor, with its warm, inviting taste pairing brilliantly with the traditional spices in eggnog. If you'd like to amplify these spicy notes further, try combining the vanilla extract with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or ground ginger. These small enhancements can turn your store-bought drink into something flavorful, unique, and perfect for serving to guests at holiday gatherings.
Almond extract
If you're looking to bring a touch of elegance to your eggnog, adding a splash of almond extract is a fantastic option. This ingredient has a deep, nutty flavor that makes a fitting match for the creamy base of eggnog, enhancing that richness while introducing a slightly sweet, marzipan-like taste.
Almond extract has a potent flavor, so a little goes a long way. To add almond extract to your store-bought eggnog, first add just a few drops at a time, tasting as you go. Around ¼ to ½ a teaspoon should be enough to transform about four servings of eggnog. Get your ratios right, and the subtle nutty undertones will enhance the drink without overpowering the natural flavors of the eggnog itself.
To get even more creative, try garnishing your almond-infused eggnog with a sprinkling of flaked or ground almonds, or combining the drink with a splash of almond milk. The nutty taste of the drink would also pair amazingly with a range of holiday treats, like sugar cookies, Italian biscotti, mince pies, or a frangipane tart.
Chocolate sauce
It might not be a typical ingredient in eggnog, but adding chocolate is always a good idea. The easiest way to incorporate the rich, chocolatey flavors into this drink is using a store-bought bottle of chocolate sauce or syrup, which is far easier to mix in than cocoa powder or solid chocolate. With a simple squeeze and a stir, you can transform the classic holiday drink into a decadent, dessert-worthy treat. It's a combination that'll make you feel like you're tucking into an indulgent milkshake.
Simply swirl 1-2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup into your eggnog and stir until it's well mixed. For a frothier, more indulgent drink, try blending the eggnog and chocolate sauce with a few ice cubes. And, of course, you could go all out and top your drink with whipped cream and maybe even a sprinkle of chocolate shavings or mini chocolate chips.
If a warm and cozy drink sounds more appealing, another delicious idea is to whip up an eggnog hot chocolate. To make this, just combine store-bought eggnog and milk in a small saucepan, heating on the stovetop until boiling. Then, stir through some of your favorite hot chocolate powder, and pour the steaming, chocolatey drink into a mug, ready to garnish as you please.
Orange zest
The vibrant zest of an orange is packed with flavor and perfect for adding to your eggnog. Its citrusy brightness brings a refreshing element to the otherwise rich drink, and the subtle tang of the zest enhances the spices in eggnog, too. This aromatic ingredient can make your drink taste more balanced and feel a little lighter while adding a touch of sophistication.
If you have a fresh orange on hand, simply grate away some of the outer layer using a fine zester. Make sure to remove only the bright outer skin and not the bitter white pith. Sprinkle a small amount of zest into your glass of eggnog and mix thoroughly. For reference, the zest from one whole orange should be enough to flavor about six servings of eggnog. As you stir, the oils released from the zest will quickly infuse the drink with a fragrant citrus flavor,
You can have some fun with the presentation here, too. For an added pop of color, garnish your eggnog with an orange twist, a candied orange slice, or perhaps a sprinkle of extra zest on top.
Fresh grated nutmeg
Nutmeg is a key ingredient in a classic eggnog recipe, but when it comes to store-bought versions, this flavor can be a little muted. That's why adding fresh-grated nutmeg has to be one of the subtlest yet most impactful changes you can make. The difference in flavor will be pretty significant since fresh nutmeg has a stronger warmth and more complex taste, so using the fresh version of this festive spice is sure to take your drink to a whole new level.
Grab yourself some fresh, whole nutmeg, which should be readily available in the spice aisle of most large grocery stores. Then, finely grate the nutmeg over your glass of eggnog. A light dusting is all you need — typically, ⅛ to ¼ of a teaspoon will suffice for a single serving. Stir the eggnog gently to distribute the fresh spice evenly.
It's absolutely worth taking the time to grate the nutmeg fresh, rather than using a pre-ground version, since you'll get a much more fragrant, full-bodied flavor. You can even sprinkle a little extra grated nutmeg on top, perhaps over a dollop of whipped cream, as an appealing garnish.
Pumpkin puree
Pumpkin makes its way into plenty of beloved holiday bakes, and it can certainly be used to upgrade your eggnog, too. Opting for canned pumpkin puree is your best bet, as its smooth texture will help it blend effortlessly into the drink. Pumpkin has a moreish earthy sweetness that makes a welcome addition to the creamy eggnog, and, of course, we know it pairs amazingly with those warm, festive spices.
For a pumpkin-spice-inspired eggnog, add about 1 tablespoon of pumpkin puree per glass of eggnog, mixing until well combined. For an even smoother consistency, use a blender to ensure the puree is fully incorporated. As well as that distinct comforting earthiness, the pumpkin will also add a lovely orange tint to the drink. You can enhance the pumpkin flavor further by sprinkling in some pumpkin pie spice or a blend of cinnamon, ground ginger, and nutmeg.
This drink can also be served warm for the ultimate cozy vibes. Adding some freshly brewed coffee or a shot of espresso would be a great move, too, to create your very own pumpkin spice latte-eggnog hybrid.
Coconut milk
A versatile store-cupboard ingredient that's just as great added to a smoothie as it is to a curry, canned coconut milk can also bring a touch of tropical goodness to store-bought eggnog. Since it's dairy-free, this addition is perfect if you're looking to reduce the dairy or lactose content of your drink. Plus, the nutty taste and velvety texture are sure to transform it into something even more delicious.
If you decide to go for the coconut upgrade, you can add anything from a small splash to a generous pour, depending on the degree of exotic flavor you'd like to add. Full-fat coconut milk will work best here if you're after a richer overall texture. Stir well to blend the two liquids together, and your coconut eggnog is ready to serve.
To really amp up the tropical flavor here, you could also add a splash of coconut extract to the eggnog. Or, for a boozy kick, pour in a splash of dark rum. Toppings wise, there are plenty of options to explore, such as finishing the drink with a spoonful of coconut whipped cream or a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes.
Peppermint extract
A flavor synonymous with wintery treats, peppermint is a match made in heaven for eggnog. And there's no need to pick fresh leaves here. A few drops of peppermint extract are all you need for a refreshing eggnog twist. It creates a wonderful cool contrast to the rich and creamy elements of the drink while making it feel even more festive.
To incorporate peppermint extract, start with ⅛ teaspoon per serving of eggnog. As with most extracts, a little goes a long way, so it's best to start sparingly and increase the quantity if needed, stirring and tasting as you go. The mint flavor should be balanced and not too overpowering.
Peppermint also pairs particularly well with chocolate, so you can always combine this addition with some chocolate syrup or make an eggnog hot chocolate with a dash of peppermint extract. This is a fantastic drink to prep for holiday gatherings, and it's easy to add some fun decorations to the glass or mug, too. Try coating the rim in crushed peppermint candy canes, first dipping it in honey or chocolate syrup to help the candy stick. Or, simply add a candy cane stirrer to the drink itself.
Banana
To add some fresh, fruity flavor and a nutrient boost to your eggnog, add some banana. This fruit will add heaps of natural sweetness, as well as thicken up the drink a little. The result will taste like a leveled-up banana milkshake, but with a warm holiday spin.
For maximum flavor and sweetness, choose a ripe banana. Just roughly dice this up and toss it into a blender along with the store-bought eggnog. There's room for experimenting with the quantities here, but for a good dose of banana flavor, blend one whole banana into 1 cup of eggnog. It should come out ultra smooth and creamy, thanks to the banana's velvety texture. If you prefer a more subtle flavor, adding just a few banana slices can add a hint of fruitiness without becoming the most prominent taste. Frozen bananas will also work well here, creating an even thicker and more chilled, smoothie-like drink.
To make this banana-infused eggnog even more special, garnish it with a few banana chips or a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Banana also makes an excellent accompaniment to other tropical flavors, such as coconut milk and spiced rum, so feel free to get creative with multiple add-ins.
Caramel
Caramel is perfect for adding a rich, buttery sweetness to drinks and desserts, and it complements the spicy notes of eggnog especially well. Incorporating caramel into your store-bought eggnog makes it a bit more decadent, and this addition is sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
To upgrade your eggnog with caramel, drizzle some caramel sauce into your glass of eggnog and stir well. Start with a teaspoon of sauce, and increase this for more sweetness if you'd like. Store-bought or homemade caramel sauce can work equally well here, and using the caramel syrup you'd typically add to coffee is no problem, too. If your caramel is quite thick, you might need to warm it slightly in the microwave first so that it mixes more easily with the cold drink.
Adding a pinch of salt to the eggnog can help to balance the sweetness for that classic salted caramel taste. Many of the other eggnog additions we've covered in this article pair brilliantly with caramel, too, such as chocolate, banana, and vanilla. You could even spike your eggnog with a splash of caramel-flavored liqueur if you're in the mood for something boozier.
Vodka
A carton of store-bought eggnog is less likely to contain alcohol than a homemade batch, so to give your glassful a bit more of a kick, vodka can be an excellent addition. This spirit has a fairly neutral taste, so it's a great way to introduce an alcoholic element without overpowering other flavors.
For a vodka-infused eggnog, add 1 to 2 ounces of vodka to a glass of eggnog and give it a good mix. To chill the drink and make it extra silky, you can always combine the two in a cocktail shaker with some ice before straining into your glass. The amount of alcohol can absolutely be adjusted depending on your strength preference.
Vodkas flavored with vanilla or caramel would add a delicious twist to the eggnog, too. Or, try combining the vodka with other spirits, such as rum or brandy, to make a smooth and sophisticated eggnog cocktail.
Flavored liqueurs
Another way to take your store-bought eggnog to new heights of booziness, while adding some complementary flavors, is with liqueur. Depending on which variety you go for, liqueurs can add depth, warmth, or sweetness to the eggnog, with each flavor resulting in a slightly different take on the classic drink.
A popular eggnog addition is amaretto, an almond-flavored liqueur that has a wonderful nutty warmth. You could even pair this with a touch of almond extract. Irish cream liqueur makes another great add-in, with its sweet creaminess matching the taste and texture of the eggnog perfectly while adding hints of cocoa and vanilla. For a stronger flavor, try incorporating coffee liqueur, perhaps alongside some chocolate sauce, for a mocha-inspired eggnog. Or, an orange liqueur like Cointreau is perfect for giving the drink a citrusy lift, making an excellent addition to fresh orange zest. Whichever flavor you go for, start with about 1 ounce of liqueur per eggnog serving, then add another splash if this isn't strong enough.
Condensed milk
If your store-bought eggnog is feeling somewhat lackluster on the indulgence front, there's an easy way to make it thicker, creamier, and sweeter with just one extra ingredient — condensed milk. This store-cupboard baking staple does an amazing job at amplifying the richness of eggnog, creating a super silky and luxurious mouthfeel that'll almost make it feel like you're drinking a dessert.
The amount you add is down to you, and some homemade eggnog recipes add an entire 14-ounce can of condensed milk to the batch. A tablespoon of condensed milk stirred into one glass of store-bought eggnog is a good place to start, with room to add more if needed. Remember that condensed milk is quite rich and sweet, so you may need less than you think!
This variation is also amazing served warm, with lashings of whipped cream. Some extra ground spices or a sprinkling of orange zest would fit in perfectly here, too, helping to balance your upgraded eggnog's new-found creaminess.