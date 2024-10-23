Once eggnog hits the shelves at the supermarket, you know that the holiday season is upon us. It's easy to make homemade eggnog, but not all of us have the time or energy to whip up a batch amidst holiday chaos, so store-bought 'nog offers a convenient solution. There are an overwhelming number of brands that release their own version of the drink, and there are even options for dairy-free or vegan folks who still want to be a part of the festivities. In a ranking of store-bought eggnogs, our favorite one is made by GreenWise, with Shamrock Farms following behind as a close second. One of the qualities that makes these brands stand out for us is the natural, non-artificial, creamy white color. Still, we like to make small changes to these instant classics to take their appearances and flavors to the next level while still maintaining their simplicity.

Chris Cusack, owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, suggests one particular ingredient that immediately improves eggnog: freshly grated nutmeg. This fragrant addition is one of the absolute best ways to elevate and accentuate the festive beverage's quintessential flavor. "[It's a] game changer," Cusack says. The Level 1 sommelier and cicerone suggests using freshly grated whole nutmeg because it's got a significantly stronger flavor than nutmeg that you buy pre-grated. This fact is one thing you should know when deciding between ground and whole nutmeg. Fresh nutmeg is stronger because of the oils that remain in the seed when you grate it, whereas nutmeg that's already been ground loses flavor as it degrades, so it's not as potent or intense. So, while, you could easily use pre-grated nutmeg as a garnish for your eggnog, why not choose the more flavorful option?