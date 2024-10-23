The Absolute Best Upgrade For Store-Bought Eggnog Is One Simple Ingredient
Once eggnog hits the shelves at the supermarket, you know that the holiday season is upon us. It's easy to make homemade eggnog, but not all of us have the time or energy to whip up a batch amidst holiday chaos, so store-bought 'nog offers a convenient solution. There are an overwhelming number of brands that release their own version of the drink, and there are even options for dairy-free or vegan folks who still want to be a part of the festivities. In a ranking of store-bought eggnogs, our favorite one is made by GreenWise, with Shamrock Farms following behind as a close second. One of the qualities that makes these brands stand out for us is the natural, non-artificial, creamy white color. Still, we like to make small changes to these instant classics to take their appearances and flavors to the next level while still maintaining their simplicity.
Chris Cusack, owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, suggests one particular ingredient that immediately improves eggnog: freshly grated nutmeg. This fragrant addition is one of the absolute best ways to elevate and accentuate the festive beverage's quintessential flavor. "[It's a] game changer," Cusack says. The Level 1 sommelier and cicerone suggests using freshly grated whole nutmeg because it's got a significantly stronger flavor than nutmeg that you buy pre-grated. This fact is one thing you should know when deciding between ground and whole nutmeg. Fresh nutmeg is stronger because of the oils that remain in the seed when you grate it, whereas nutmeg that's already been ground loses flavor as it degrades, so it's not as potent or intense. So, while, you could easily use pre-grated nutmeg as a garnish for your eggnog, why not choose the more flavorful option?
More upgrades for store-bought eggnog
While fresh-grated nutmeg is a simple way to elevate your store-bought eggnog's flavor, there are plenty of other booze-free ways to add flavor to eggnog, depending on the taste and look you're going for. If you like the idea of adding fresh spices to accentuate the flavors already present in eggnog — namely, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg — feel free to do just that. In addition to freshly grated nutmeg, maybe you've got a few whole cloves or fresh cinnamon sticks lying around. The latter are fun to use as a natural stirrer, but they are also more flavorful and potent than just adding plain old ground cinnamon, so they're another great two-in-one addition.
If you think your eggnog needs a stark pop of color and additional aroma, add a fresh herb like rosemary or mint for a sophisticated look. And if you need a more holiday-themed presentation, peppermint sticks are an unbeatable classic. Moisten your mug's rim and dip it in some crushed peppermint for a tasty and colorful presentation, or simply pop a mini candy cane into the drink to use as a stirrer.