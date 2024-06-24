What You Should Know When Using Ground Vs Whole Nutmeg

If you've ever sipped a glass of eggnog and wondered about its fragrant warming spices, you were likely ruminating on nutmeg. This spice, native to the nutmeg trees of Indonesia, has a distinct similarity to the peppery mace, which actually comes from the coating of a nutmeg seed. Nutmeg has a bold taste that is simultaneously sweet, nutty, and spicy. You can purchase nutmeg either as a whole seed or ground into a powder, both of which have an array of different cooking applications. As is typical with most spices, grating nutmeg from a whole seed has a higher potency than pre-packaged versions of the ground spice.

The main difference between ground and whole nutmeg is the strength of flavor. The essence of a container of powdered nutmeg will begin to fade after opening, while a whole nutmeg seed can keep indefinitely with proper storage. You can determine which iteration to use based on the impact you need from your seasonings. For example, you will get more of a kick in ¼ teaspoon of freshly ground nutmeg than in a whole teaspoon of pre-ground nutmeg. Consider when adding nutmeg to enrich your Alfredo sauce that, while ground nutmeg may be more conveniently on hand, you would need only a fraction microplaned from a nutmeg seed directly into your dish.