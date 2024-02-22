A Pinch Of Nutmeg Gives Creamed Collard Greens A Slightly Sweet Finish

A Southern cuisine staple, collard greens hold a one-of-a-kind rustic, humble charm that makes for a divine comfort food. On its own, this vegetable's boldly earthy taste and bitter tones may not seem too appealing at first. When cooked with a cream sauce, however, it's a completely different story. Recipe developer Jennine Rye's creamed collard greens with bacon dish is perfect proof of this. The leafy green is transformed into a gratifying mix of tangy, creamy goodness. It also comes with a subtly sweet, warm twist at the end that makes the dish utterly memorable. Surprisingly, all it takes is a pinch of nutmeg.

Collard greens are typically simmered with milk, heavy cream, seasonings, all-purpose flour, broth, and perhaps some herbs. Some also like to include additional meat or veggies for a richer, more diverse taste. As you simmer and stir the ingredients together, all the flavor notes intertwine beautifully with one another. With nutmeg in the mix, the dish takes on a soothing warmth and subtle sweetness that perfectly balances out the bitter edges. This delightful synergy gives you a bit of everything in each bite, starting with the veggie's deep earthy tones and the sauce's creamy taste, then finished off by a faint, lingering sweetness and a hearty scent lurking underneath.