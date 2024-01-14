Creamed Collard Greens With Bacon Recipe

Collard greens are close cousins to other popular green veggies such as cabbage, broccoli, and kale. They have a mildly bitter flavor, not unlike cabbage, with a more hearty texture. Collard greens are packed full of vitamins and fiber, and they are a great addition to any diet. This humble leafy vegetable is as versatile as it is nutritious. Popular in Southern cooking, collard greens are delicious on their own but can be prepared and cooked up in a variety of ways to create flavorful dishes, from quesadillas to dips to wraps.

This recipe for creamed collard greens with bacon, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, elevates this common veggie from a basic side dish to part of the main event. The collards are boiled till tender and then mixed into a rich creamy sauce that is flavored with smoky bacon, garlic, and nutmeg. This dish is simple to make and a great option for anyone who wants to find new and exciting ways to make sure they get their 5-a-day. It's the perfect celebration of this powerhouse of a leafy green vegetable. Read on to find out how to cook this creamed collard greens with bacon recipe.