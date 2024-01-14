A Dash Of Nutmeg Is The Secret To Rich Flavor In Alfredo Sauce

There's one secret seasoning that your alfredo sauces are missing for an elevated, rich flavor, and it's probably already living in your pantry. Nutmeg is the secret to bringing out the natural creamy, deep flavor of your sauces. While it may seem an odd choice to be featured in a traditionally savory pasta dish, this spice has a long history of being used in decadent cream-based dishes. In fact, traditional béchamel, one of the mother sauces of French cuisine, often calls for a dash of it. The reason behind this is simple; cream sauces tend to lack flavor and feel a bit heavy due to the fat content. Nutmeg is a simple way to warm up the sauce with a subtle, spice flavor that won't overpower it.

Like with béchamel, you only need a pinch of nutmeg in your alfredo to improve its flavor. All it does is help round out the dish and bring back some of that robustness that can get lost in heavier, butter and cream-based dishes. Nutmeg isn't meant to be a starring flavor, you can think of it as a supporting actor for this dish. Freshly grated nutmeg works best as it packs the most aromatic punch with the least amount of product, but pre-grated nutmeg will also work. Dairy sauces do contain their own hint of sweetness from the lactose sugar present. And, honoring this flavor will help round out your dish and make the dairy work in your favor.