Dark Vs White Rum: What's The Difference?

Rum is a common liquor often associated with tiki cocktails and pirates. The latter is thanks to popular fictionalized characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and real historical figures like Captain Morgan (yes, that Captain Morgan really existed). Many of our favorite delicious cocktails are made with white rum, dark rum, and frequently both together in boozy harmony. You'll traditionally find white rum in drinks like mojitos, daiquiris, and piña coladas. Dark rum is typically found in cocktails like the dark and stormy, jungle bird, or a rum old fashioned. Then there's the rum-based cocktails that employ both light and dark rum together like hurricanes, mai tais, and rum punch.

Although both white and dark rum are made from sugarcane, they can possess vastly different flavor profiles and nuances. So, what exactly makes white and dark rum so different? The answer comes down to aging. Simply put, dark rum is white rum that has been aged in wooden barrels. That's why dark rum can have a variety of woody, herbal, and even smoky notes like a mezcal, and white rum tends to have a more nuanced, sweet flavor. Regardless, rum is one of the most flavorful, diverse, and versatile spirits around. Understanding the different kinds of rum and how to use them properly unlocks a whole new world of cocktails for you to enjoy.