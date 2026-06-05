11 Spritz Cocktails, Explained

On a hot, summer day, there's no cocktail quite as thirst-quenching as a spritz. This refreshing aperitif, often consumed in Italy to wind down in the hours between work and dinner, has garnered immense popularity in the U.S. in recent years.

Although the spritz cocktail, which is typically a ratio of prosecco, club soda, and liqueur, is commonly associated with summer, the drink's versatility makes it a light, bubbly option for any season. The bittersweet flavor profile and relatively low ABV make it the perfect drink to slowly sip over some light snacks and good conversation.

While classic variations like Aperol and Hugo spritzes now line drink menus across the country, the original drink is thought to have roots in the 19th-century Veneto region, when the area was still a part of the Austrian Empire. Back then, Austrian soldiers watered down the local wines to make them more approachable. This simple recipe has since evolved into the classic spritz cocktails we know today, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Here are a few spritz cocktails that you should know, from the classics to regional favorites and modern iterations.