What You Need To Know About The Hugo Spritz, The Aperol Alternative
Temperatures are rising, and you know what that means: We're all puttin' on the spritz. There is simply no more refreshing, delicious way to imbibe in the summertime — or anytime, really — than with something sparkling, floral, and fruity, with just the right balance of sweetness, acidity, and bitterness, served over ice. The spritz in particular that's most ubiquitous is the Aperol spritz, of course, but technically, a spritz can be anything that marries sparkling wine with club soda and a liqueur. That means there are all kinds of fun alternatives to the Aperol spritz, and we happen to know of one so dreamy, it could someday knock the Aperol spritz off its throne. This summer, it's time to meet Hugo — the Hugo spritz, that is.
The Hugo spritz swaps out Aperol for St. Germain or elderflower liqueur, and also incorporates fresh lime juice plus fresh mint. Also known as an elderflower spritz, it's gorgeously floral, brightly tart, and herbaceous. It's less bitter than an Aperol spritz, so it could be a spritz game-changer for anyone who prefers a lighter, slightly sweeter touch. The Hugo is also younger than its Aperol counterpart — a lot younger. While an official recipe for the latter came about in the 1950s, the Hugo spritz was invented in 2005 by bartender Roland Gruber in Italy. He originally used a mint and lemon balm syrup, over time that evolved into elderflower syrup and then elderflower liqueur.
How to make a Hugo spritz
There's an easy-to-remember ratio for making a perfect Aperol spritz, and you can apply the same ratio to your Hugo variation. It's 3:2:1 — three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol, one part club soda becomes three parts prosecco, two parts elderflower liqueur, one part club soda or sparkling water. Before filling your glass, toss in some mint leaves — to really get their aroma going, tear them up and clap with them between your hands. Add your ice and your prosecco, St. Germain, and club soda, squeeze in some lime juice, and garnish with another lime wedge or two and more mint leaves.
The Hugo is a low-ABV crowd-pleaser that works for multiple occasions. It's perfect when you're in search of spritz recipes for brunch beverages, and works just as well for sunset sipping. You can also make it booze-free with non-alcoholic sparkling wine and elderflower syrup instead of liqueur. In fact, just as you can make an Aperol spritz into a pear Aperol spritz or an apple Aperol spritz, you can riff on the Hugo, too. Use any floral liqueur or syrup — make your own lilac simple syrup or utilize Monin's rose variety. You could change up the wine to a sparkling rosé, or use a flavored seltzer that works with a floral profile, like lemon, lime, or raspberry. To garnish, basil is just as aromatic and refreshing, and you could sprinkle in dried rose petals, edible flowers.