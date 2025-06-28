What You Need To Know About The Hugo Spritz, The Aperol Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Temperatures are rising, and you know what that means: We're all puttin' on the spritz. There is simply no more refreshing, delicious way to imbibe in the summertime — or anytime, really — than with something sparkling, floral, and fruity, with just the right balance of sweetness, acidity, and bitterness, served over ice. The spritz in particular that's most ubiquitous is the Aperol spritz, of course, but technically, a spritz can be anything that marries sparkling wine with club soda and a liqueur. That means there are all kinds of fun alternatives to the Aperol spritz, and we happen to know of one so dreamy, it could someday knock the Aperol spritz off its throne. This summer, it's time to meet Hugo — the Hugo spritz, that is.

The Hugo spritz swaps out Aperol for St. Germain or elderflower liqueur, and also incorporates fresh lime juice plus fresh mint. Also known as an elderflower spritz, it's gorgeously floral, brightly tart, and herbaceous. It's less bitter than an Aperol spritz, so it could be a spritz game-changer for anyone who prefers a lighter, slightly sweeter touch. The Hugo is also younger than its Aperol counterpart — a lot younger. While an official recipe for the latter came about in the 1950s, the Hugo spritz was invented in 2005 by bartender Roland Gruber in Italy. He originally used a mint and lemon balm syrup, over time that evolved into elderflower syrup and then elderflower liqueur.