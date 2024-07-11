Add Fruity Flavor To Your Aperol Spritz With Fresh Apple
An enchanting summer spell in the form of a sunset-colored drink, Aperol spritz has the kind of magic that can bring any party, get-together, or even just a regular meal to life. During sweltering days, having a cool glass of this Italian aperitif cocktail bubbling in your hand is pure heaven. It certainly helps that it comes together so easily, with just a simple mix of three ingredients: Prosecco, Aperol, and soda. The fun could end there, or you could add a splash of apple cider and fresh apple garnish for a fruity twist. This introduces a fall whimsy to the bright flavor profile, effortlessly elevating its allure.
Sipping on an Aperol spritz, you'll taste a citrus brightness sparkling along with the bubbly fizz. At the heart of the flavor is its namesake, Aperol, an Italian liqueur that offers an orangey aroma and vanilla hints. When apple cider joins the party, it brings a sweet-tart, acidic taste that perfectly complements the drink's bittersweet undertone. This pairing unifies vibrant and deep flavors, laced with an invigorating freshness and a subtle warmth. Then comes the finishing touch that ties it all together: an apple garnish. It may not seem like much, but the fresh fruit slices make for a captivating visual appeal and the perfect match for its complex taste.
How to give your Aperol spritz a fruity upgrade
Making Aperol spritz is simple if you follow the foolproof 3:2:1 ratio; you'll need 3 ounces of Prosecco, 2 ounces of Aperol, and 1 ounce of soda. When adding apple cider (either hard or non-alcoholic) to the mix, around 2 or 3 ounces should be enough. You can keep the Prosecco amount as it is, cut it down to 1 or 2 ounces, or even remove it altogether — whichever option best suits your palate. Start by adding the ice cubes until they almost fill up the glass, then pour in the Prosecco, Aperol, and apple cider. Quickly stir the contents, top it off with club soda, and your cocktail is ready.
Moving on to the garnish, a fresh orange slice is the norm, but you can switch it out for a few slices of apple here. Since there's apple cider, you can include a sprinkle of cinnamon, clove, or nutmeg to complete the fall vibe. Otherwise, a cinnamon stick or star anise will also do. As always, there's room for a sprig of herbs, whether it's rosemary, thyme, or basil. For an extra sweet touch, you can also rim the glass with apple cider and cinnamon sugar.