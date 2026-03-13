Springtime Hugo Spritz Recipe

When the weather gets warmer and the air feels like it's filled with possibility, you know it's time to pour yourself a big glass of springtime Hugo Spritz. Our version of this sweet, sparkling and refreshing beverage feels like a walk through a blooming garden at the height of spring.

Having traveled throughout Italy while developing recipes for At the Immigrant's Table, I've tried numerous variations on the Spritz, that ubiquitous summer drink that seems to have everyone in its thrall as soon as the weather heats up. But unlike an Aperol spritz or a Campari spritz, which features the typical combination of bitter Aperol or Campari with bubbly Italian Prosecco, the Hugo Spritz's elderflower liqueur manages to balance out all the flavors and really highlight the natural sweet notes of the Prosecco.

We amplify the floral qualities of the drink by adding a touch more sugar and mint than is customary, and by topping the drink with a vibrant, fresh bouquet of mint and edible flowers. The resulting drink is refreshing, effervescent, and beautiful, just like summer in Capri.