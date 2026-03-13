Springtime Hugo Spritz Recipe
When the weather gets warmer and the air feels like it's filled with possibility, you know it's time to pour yourself a big glass of springtime Hugo Spritz. Our version of this sweet, sparkling and refreshing beverage feels like a walk through a blooming garden at the height of spring.
Having traveled throughout Italy while developing recipes for At the Immigrant's Table, I've tried numerous variations on the Spritz, that ubiquitous summer drink that seems to have everyone in its thrall as soon as the weather heats up. But unlike an Aperol spritz or a Campari spritz, which features the typical combination of bitter Aperol or Campari with bubbly Italian Prosecco, the Hugo Spritz's elderflower liqueur manages to balance out all the flavors and really highlight the natural sweet notes of the Prosecco.
We amplify the floral qualities of the drink by adding a touch more sugar and mint than is customary, and by topping the drink with a vibrant, fresh bouquet of mint and edible flowers. The resulting drink is refreshing, effervescent, and beautiful, just like summer in Capri.
Gather the ingredients for this Hugo spritz
For this springtime variation on the Hugo Spritz, you'll need fresh mint leaves, sugar, St-Germain liqueur, ice, your favorite mixing Prosecco, and soda water. For the garnish, we're going to use edible flowers, a fresh mint sprig, and a lemon slice. St. Germain, the famous elderflower liqueur, is at the heart of the drink and is an essential part of what makes it so special. If you're not sure whether the sparkling wine you have is Prosecco and not Champagne or another sparkling wine, like Cava, a good way to check is to see whether the country of origin is Italy.
Step 1: Muddle the mint and sugar
Muddle the mint leaves with the sugar in a cocktail shaker or glass.
Step 2: Add the St.-Germain
Add the St-Germain and stir.
Step 3: Pour into a glass
Fill a wine glass with ice and strain the mixture over it.
Step 4: Top with bubbly
Top with the Prosecco and soda water. Stir gently.
Step 5: Garnish and serve the springtime Hugo Spritz
Garnish with edible flowers, a mint sprig, and a lemon slice, and serve.
What pairs well with a Hugo Spritz?
Ingredients
- 8-10 fresh mint leaves
- ½ ounce sugar (about 3 ½ teaspoons)
- 1 ounce St-Germain
- Ice
- 3 ounces Prosecco
- 2 ounces soda water
- Edible flowers, for garnish
- Fresh mint sprig, for garnish
- Lemon slice, for garnish
Directions
What are edible flowers, where to find them, and how to prep them?
Edible flowers are, as their name implies, botanical blooms that are perfectly safe to consume — and their enchanting flavor can elevate or add a special touch to many dishes. Whether they are used as a garnish, as in our drink here, or as a component in a dish, cooking with edible flowers can add a whole world of flavor to your dish. Just be careful to ensure that you are using the right flowers, and that they are indeed cultivated for consumption and pesticide-free.
Edible flowers have had their culinary heyday in the age of Queen Victoria, and there are over 18 different types to choose from today. Common edible flower varieties include pansies, violas, spicy nasturtiums, and roses, and their flavor can range from sweet to peppery. Each flower has different qualities: chamomile and lavender are associated with calmness, while hibiscus and pea flower blossoms can color your drinks. They can be bought at farmers' markets and even some specialty grocery stores, but they're also really easy to grow yourself on the windowsill or in a small garden.
The thing to remember about keeping and preparing edible florals is that they should be gently rinsed and patted dry immediately, because keeping them in moist conditions will make them wilt faster than lettuce. Unused flowers can be stored in an airtight container lined with paper towels for up to three days.
What other Spritz variations exist?
The Hugo Spritz may be our latest Spritz obsession, but it's far from being the only variation in town. Essentially, a Spritz is any combination of a liqueur that is topped with Prosecco and sparkling water, which means there is plenty of room for experimentation.
The most common Spritz is, of course, the Aperol Spritz, but another common variation that hits similar notes is the Campari Spritz. It has an even deeper, more intensely-flavored profile than the Aperol. If you love bold, aromatic flavors and are not averse to anise, try a herbal Fernet Branca spritz topped with lemon and tarragon.
Another popular Spritz variation from Turin is the Cinque 7, which is made with a semi-sweet Vermouth di Torino. Another Spritz to rise in popularity in recent years is the Limoncello Spritz, which combines Capri's other main export with Prosecco. And finally, a recent discovery is the Sarti Rosa Spritz, which uses the pink Sarti liqueur that combines flavors of Sicilian blood orange, mango, and passion fruit. It's playful, flirty, and very aromatic, the perfect libation for a backyard gathering or a bachelorette party.