Southern-Style Deviled Eggs Recipe

If there's one appetizer that's guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser, it's deviled eggs. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Southern-style deviled eggs, which ups the ante by incorporating pimento peppers and pickle relish into the mix. That latter ingredient is something of a staple in Southern-style deviled eggs, although folks are divided over whether sweet or dill pickle relish is best, with some family recipes going one way or the other. Either way, the tangy, crunchy spread enlivens the deviled egg filling and makes it unique. The red garnishes — paprika and a piece of pimento — stand out against the classic yellow filling, making this dish a bright and colorful addition to your table as well as a tasty one.

These deviled eggs are the perfect finger food for parties, holidays, and picnics at any time of year. As for the relish debate, this recipe works equally well with sweet or dill relish, so choose the one you like the best. If you want to get fancy, you can pipe the filling into the egg whites rather than spooning it in. It's a more elegant look, but it's likely won't matter too much considering how fast these delicious eggs will fly off the plate.