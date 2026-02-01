Spinach and artichoke dip never fails to disappoint. Though artichokes themselves tend to get overlooked, the creamy, cheesy dip seems to continuously be a fan-favorite on any appetizer table, with soft artichoke hearts combining with rich cheeses for a crave-worthy snack that nobody can turn down. It's not hard to make, either, coming together quickly for easy serving. The only problem, then, is that every so often an occasion comes around where a dip just doesn't make sense. Our spinach artichoke dip crostini recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, solves such a problem, transforming the popular dip into warm, bite-sized crostinis, perfect for snacking on during more elegant affairs.

A simple, elegant twist on a party food classic, this spinach and artichoke dip crostini helps elevate any appetizer table. Layered with marinated artichokes and three different types of cheese, the creamy mixture sits atop toasted pieces of crispy fresh baguette. Warm, gooey, and ready to eat, this cheesy crostini is the perfect addition to any appetizer spread — and only takes minutes to put together, meaning you can enjoy the party, too.