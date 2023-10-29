Gruyère Is The Rich, Salty Cheese You Need To Elevate Scalloped Potatoes

Baked scalloped potatoes — which consist of potato slices baked in a cheese and cream mixture — are basically the definition of comfort food. From the cheesy goodness to the delicious starchiness of the potatoes, there is so much to love about this dish. But not all scalloped potato dishes are equal — rather, there are plenty of ways to make your version stand above the rest. One of those tactics comes down to picking the right cheese.

Tasting Table's baked scalloped potatoes recipe uses Gruyère as its one and only cheese. Recipe developer Taylor Murray opted for Gruyère because of its nutty yet sweet flavor profile, which complements the potatoes and contributes to the dish's richness. Additionally, just as choosing the right cheese is important to the final outcome, it's also essential to prep the cheese using the best method. It makes a big difference if you take the time to grate the Gruyère yourself, instead of buying it pre-shredded.