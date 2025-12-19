Known for being an intricately-built dish made with tender beef, savory mushroom duxelles, and flaky puff pastry, beef Wellington has an elegant reputation, and rightfully so. Also notorious for being particularly difficult to master because of its many delicate layers, beef Wellington is a dish often reserved for only the most experienced chefs or special occasions. Luckily, although it may be a complicated entree, it can be a fairly simple appetizer with just a few small changes. Wrapping seared pieces of filet mignon in flaky puff pastry and garnishing with tangy mustard, the dish becomes a stunning and delicious miniature hors d'oeuvre — and there's no reason that appetizers can't be just as elegant as the main course.

This mini beef Wellington bites recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, uses bite-sized pieces of tender filet mignon to replicate the buttery beef tenderloin of a traditional beef Wellington roast. Wrapped in herb-seasoned mushroom duxelles and flaky puff pastry, the bites become miniature versions of beef Wellingtons that guests can eat in a single bite, making them the perfect appetizer for elegant evenings and holiday gatherings.